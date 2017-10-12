Penélope Cruz Speaks Out Against "Abuse Of Power" Following Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Penélope Cruz has joined a growing number of celebrities speaking out following the allegations against longtime Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
"The stories that came out over the last few days about Harvey Weinstein have left me feeling extremely sad and shocked," she wrote in a statement to BuzzFeed News, noting she has not experienced "that side of him." "That kind of abuse of power is absolutely unacceptable."
Cruz won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, which was produced by the Weinstein Company.
Cruz had received some criticism for not speaking out against Weinstein.
