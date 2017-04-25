"Fire Island" Is Not As Shallow As It Looks

To paraphrase Clueless, looking for depth in a Logo reality series about Fire Island is as useless as searching for meaning in a Pauly Shore movie.

Sure, it would be easy to dismiss Fire Island as trash. Logo's latest entry into reality territory collects a gaggle of gays — hunky dancer Khasan, his clingy bestie Jorge, Instagram model Cheyenne, baby gay Brandon, kindhearted Justin, and Southern-twanged wild card Patrick — and shoves them into a shared beachfront house in the titular New York getaway destination. If the early episodes are any indication (Logo sent the first three to press), drama ensues, as does platonic bonding, naked bonding, and repeated discussions of a certain penis that allegedly resembles a third arm.

So no, "trash" is not an incorrect assessment. But hopefully, the show’s queer, pop-culture-savvy audience has come to realize that that doesn’t mean it’s disposable. There’s no question that you can tell a lot about Fire Island just by looking at it. In The Advocate’s op-ed “Logo’s Fire Island Contributes to Gay America’s Moral Decline,” Jason Wimberly derides the series for its damaging portrayal of gay men. (Jezebel’s Rich Juzwiak points out the irony of Wimberly’s job as a personal trainer in his post, “We Get It Already: You’re All Much Better Gays Than the Guys on That Fire Island Reality Show.”) But Fire Island has layers, a surprising complexity that was lacking from Logo’s last reality series, the mind-numbing dating competition Finding Prince Charming.



The show's earliest exploration into the emotional lives of its subjects comes in the first episode when Justin, whose physique is more bearish and less toned than those of his housemates, admits to feeling insecure in a sea of abs. Preempting the criticisms of shallowness that will surely haunt the series, Fire Island wastes no time wading into the messy territory of gay male body image.

It may sound silly that a show populated with impossible physical ideals wants to get real about gay men hating their bodies, but Justin’s earnest admission of self-consciousness is one of the most compelling things about the early episodes of Fire Island. Shortly after arriving at the house, he confesses to Cheyenne and Brandon that he’s anxious being there. “I used to be super chunky and closeted, and there’s a certain body type and mindset that I think come with Fire Island Pines,” he says. “Tomorrow it’s gonna be a party on the beach, and I’ll be wearing short shorts, and being out here, that anxiety exists.”

What makes the moment even more interesting is Cheyenne’s response. “I get it,” he says. “But I mean, I go to the gym twice a day and I work my ass off and diet like crazy to have an amazing body, but still, inside my head, it’s not good enough.” Brandon immediately dismisses Cheyenne’s remark — “Cheyenne definitely knows his body’s good, we all do” — but it speaks to the impossible physical ideal that dominates these men’s thoughts. That is, it’s literally impossible to achieve.