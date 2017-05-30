We're Getting An Alanis Morissette Musical And Everything's Gonna Be Fine, Fine, Fine

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Alanis Morissette's long-awaited musical adaptation of Jagged Little Pill will finally have its world premiere at Massachussetts' American Repertory Theater in May 2018. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Sonia Recchia / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The musical, based on the album of the same name, has been in the works since 2013. The score will be all Alanis, with arrangements and orchestrations by Next to Normal composer Tom Kitt. Academy Award-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody is writing the book, and Diane Paulus will direct. The original album Jagged Little Pill includes some of the Canadian singer-songwriter's biggest hits, including "You Oughta Know," "Ironic," and "Hand in My Pocket." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Reprise Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Not to mention "Head Over Feet," "All I Want," "You Learn," and many more emotionally raw anthems of angst that made then-21-year-old Morissette the youngest ever Album of the Year winner at the Grammys and propelled her to stardom. If you grew up in the '90s, there's a very good chance you scrawled these lyrics into a notebook at some point. According to Playbill, the plot will center on "a modern, multi-generational family and will explore gender identity and race." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Reprise Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin But we can hopefully also expect a couple covert references to Dave Coulier, and perhaps a debate on what's actually "ironic." (Whether or not we'll get the updated lyrics remains to be seen.) Back in 2013, the musical was said to include other songs from Morissette's catalogue — fingers crossed for "Thank U" — and new material. May 2018 is a long way away, but for fans who have already been waiting for years, this is big news. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Reprise Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Get excited. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Lions Gate Films Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link