Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
TVAndMovies

We're Getting An Alanis Morissette Musical And Everything's Gonna Be Fine, Fine, Fine

Jagged Little Pill will have its world premiere at the American Repertory Theater next year.

Posted on
Louis Peitzman
Louis Peitzman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Alanis Morissette's long-awaited musical adaptation of Jagged Little Pill will finally have its world premiere at Massachussetts' American Repertory Theater in May 2018.

The musical, based on the album of the same name, has been in the works since 2013. The score will be all Alanis, with arrangements and orchestrations by Next to Normal composer Tom Kitt. Academy Award-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody is writing the book, and Diane Paulus will direct.
Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

The musical, based on the album of the same name, has been in the works since 2013. The score will be all Alanis, with arrangements and orchestrations by Next to Normal composer Tom Kitt. Academy Award-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody is writing the book, and Diane Paulus will direct.

The original album Jagged Little Pill includes some of the Canadian singer-songwriter's biggest hits, including "You Oughta Know," "Ironic," and "Hand in My Pocket."

Not to mention "Head Over Feet," "All I Want," "You Learn," and many more emotionally raw anthems of angst that made then-21-year-old Morissette the youngest ever Album of the Year winner at the Grammys and propelled her to stardom. If you grew up in the '90s, there's a very good chance you scrawled these lyrics into a notebook at some point. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Reprise

Not to mention "Head Over Feet," "All I Want," "You Learn," and many more emotionally raw anthems of angst that made then-21-year-old Morissette the youngest ever Album of the Year winner at the Grammys and propelled her to stardom. If you grew up in the '90s, there's a very good chance you scrawled these lyrics into a notebook at some point.

According to Playbill, the plot will center on "a modern, multi-generational family and will explore gender identity and race."

But we can hopefully also expect a couple covert references to Dave Coulier, and perhaps a debate on what's actually "ironic." (Whether or not we'll get the updated lyrics remains to be seen.) Back in 2013, the musical was said to include other songs from Morissette's catalogue — fingers crossed for "Thank U" — and new material. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Reprise

But we can hopefully also expect a couple covert references to Dave Coulier, and perhaps a debate on what's actually "ironic." (Whether or not we'll get the updated lyrics remains to be seen.) Back in 2013, the musical was said to include other songs from Morissette's catalogue — fingers crossed for "Thank U" — and new material.

May 2018 is a long way away, but for fans who have already been waiting for years, this is big news.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Reprise

Get excited.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lions Gate Films

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies