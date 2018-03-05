Here Are The Winners At The 2018 Academy Awards

Best Picture
Best Actress
Best Actor
Advertisement
Best Director
Best Original Song
Best Original Score
Best Cinematography
Advertisement
Best Original Screenplay
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Live Action Short Film
Best Documentary Short Subject
Advertisement
Best Film Editing
Best Visual Effects
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Animated Short Film
Advertisement
Best Supporting Actress
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Production Design
Best Sound Mixing
Advertisement
Best Sound Editing
Best Documentary Feature
Best Costume Design
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Supporting Actor
Louis Peitzman is a deputy entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Louis Peitzman at louis.peitzman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.