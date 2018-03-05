Here Are The Winners At The 2018 Academy Awards

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Winner: "Remember Me" from Coco, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

"Mighty River" from Mudbound, music and lyrics by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, and Taura Stinson

"Mystery of Love" from Call Me by Your Name, music and lyrics by Sufjan Stevens

"Stand Up for Something" from Marshall, music by Diane Warren; lyrics by Common and Diane Warren

"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman, music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul