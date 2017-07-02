Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

9 Longreads You Need In Your Life Right Now

The best longform reporting, feature stories, and personal essays from BuzzFeed UK over the last month.

Posted on
Louise Ridley
Louise Ridley
BuzzFeed News Editor
Chelsey Pippin
Chelsey Pippin
Commissioning Editor
Tim Lane / BuzzFeed

1. Sikhs, Muslims, Hindus, Jews, And Christians Showed Us What They Wear When They Worship – Chris Bethell

Five couples showed BuzzFeed News the clothes and accessories they wear when they pray or attend their place of worship.
Chris Bethell

Five couples showed BuzzFeed News the clothes and accessories they wear when they pray or attend their place of worship.

2. More Than 20 Sex Attacks Are Happening Every Week In Britain's Pubs And Bars, New Data Shows – Hannah Al-Othman

The figures, released to BuzzFeed News, are likely to be the tip of the iceberg.
BuzzFeed News

The figures, released to BuzzFeed News, are likely to be the tip of the iceberg.

3. This Was The Election Where The Newspapers Lost Their Monopoly On The Political News Agenda – Jim Waterson

The Sun and the Daily Mail sell 3 million copies a day between them. But their decades-long claim to dominating public opinion may have finally come to an end. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tim Lane / PA / BuzzFeed

The Sun and the Daily Mail sell 3 million copies a day between them. But their decades-long claim to dominating public opinion may have finally come to an end.

4. Here's What It Was Like To Grow Up In The Modelling Industry – Rosalind Jana

"On the one hand, as a teenager, modelling did throw opportunities and possibilities my way that I couldn’t have experienced elsewhere. On the other, I was plunged into a world where I was celebrated for the way I looked."
Rebecca Hendin/BuzzFeed

"On the one hand, as a teenager, modelling did throw opportunities and possibilities my way that I couldn’t have experienced elsewhere. On the other, I was plunged into a world where I was celebrated for the way I looked."

5. Theresa May Is So Dependent On Two Key Advisers They Had To Rejoin Government After The Terror Attacks – Alex Spence

In the run-up to the election, critics said the PM's reliance on Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy was damaging her campaign – and her chances of success in government.
Ben Cawthra / LNP

In the run-up to the election, critics said the PM's reliance on Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy was damaging her campaign – and her chances of success in government.

6. Here's What You Should Know About That Immersive "Moulin Rouge" Production – Anna James

'If I could tell teenage me anything it's this: You will be able to visit the Moulin Rouge of your imagination, and be part of it, to drink and dance without guilt, and feel as close to comfortable in your own body as you’ll have ever felt." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

'If I could tell teenage me anything it's this: You will be able to visit the Moulin Rouge of your imagination, and be part of it, to drink and dance without guilt, and feel as close to comfortable in your own body as you’ll have ever felt."

7. How The Grenfell Tower Community Helped Themselves – Because No One Else Would – Aisha Gani

The inside story of how local volunteers came together to open up refuge centres, collect donations, create a database of survivors, and provide legal advice – while the authorities were nowhere to be seen.
Tim Lane / Getty / BuzzFeed

The inside story of how local volunteers came together to open up refuge centres, collect donations, create a database of survivors, and provide legal advice – while the authorities were nowhere to be seen.

8. How Falling In Love With Harry Potter Shaped My Life – Chelsey Pippin

"Twenty years ago, a publisher put a silly-looking book out into the world. Two years later, I fell in love with it."
Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

"Twenty years ago, a publisher put a silly-looking book out into the world. Two years later, I fell in love with it."

9. 7 Unanswered Questions About The Grenfell Disaster – Patrick Smith

Were previous warnings ignored? Were less fire-resistant materials used in a recent refurbishment? Who is ultimately responsible?
Natalie Oxford / PA Wire/PA Images

Were previous warnings ignored? Were less fire-resistant materials used in a recent refurbishment? Who is ultimately responsible?

Louise Ridley is a News Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Louise Ridley at louise.ridley@buzzfeed.com.

Chelsey Pippin is commissioning editor for features at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.

Contact Chelsey Pippin at chelsey.pippin@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews