13 Engrossing Longreads You Need In Your Life Right Now

1. Here's Why This Election Is Making People Give Up On Politics – Emily Dugan
2. Working-Class Muslim Men Speak Honestly About Life In Britain Today – Louise Ridley
3. These Are The Secrets Ballerinas Won't Tell You – Laura Gallant and Emma Cooke
5. The Lib Dems Want To Replace Labour – But Can They Even Win Back Their Old Supporters? Laura Silver
6. How Theresa May's "Presidential" Election Campaign Has Sidelined Some Of The Tories' Biggest Names – Alex Spence
7. This Is What Life Is Like For The Forgotten Children Of Calais – Aisha Gani
8. This Is Why The Experts Say You Should Trust The Polls – Alberto Nardelli
9. We Followed Theresa May On The Campaign Trail And She Was Robotic, Relentless, And Repetitive. But It's Working – Alex Spence
11. This Town Has Been Labour Since 1919. It's About To Switch To The Tories – Emily Dugan
12. 9 Things I Thought I'd Be By 37 – Lisa Williamson
13. Doubts Over Policy, Questions On National Security, Worries About The Polls. Where Does The Tory Campaign Go From Here? – Alex Spence
Louise Ridley is a News Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Louise Ridley at louise.ridley@buzzfeed.com.
Chelsey Pippin is commissioning editor for features at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Chelsey Pippin at chelsey.pippin@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.