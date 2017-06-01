Sections

13 Engrossing Longreads You Need To Check Out

The best longform reporting, feature stories, and personal essays from BuzzFeed UK over the last month.

Louise Ridley
Louise Ridley
BuzzFeed News Editor
Chelsey Pippin
Chelsey Pippin
Commissioning Editor

1. Here's Why This Election Is Making People Give Up On Politics – Emily Dugan

We found scores of people around Britain too disillusioned by this election to vote.
Rob Stothard for BuzzFeed News

We found scores of people around Britain too disillusioned by this election to vote.

2. Working-Class Muslim Men Speak Honestly About Life In Britain Today – Louise Ridley

Mahtab Hussain photographs British South Asian men who are sick of “proving how British they are, whilst at the same time being told how un-British they are”. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Rebecca Hendin / Mahtab Hussain / BuzzFeed

Mahtab Hussain photographs British South Asian men who are sick of “proving how British they are, whilst at the same time being told how un-British they are”.

3. These Are The Secrets Ballerinas Won't Tell You – Laura Gallant and Emma Cooke

We step into the shoes of Marianela Núñez, principal dancer at the Royal Ballet, for a glimpse into her breathless world of beauty and pain.
Laura Gallant / BuzzFeed

We step into the shoes of Marianela Núñez, principal dancer at the Royal Ballet, for a glimpse into her breathless world of beauty and pain.

4. How A Small Group Of Pro-Corbyn Websites Built Enormous Audiences On Facebook – Jim Waterson

They've been mocked, ignored, and dismissed – but a small group of hyperpartisan British media outlets have quietly built enormous audiences on Facebook in the space of just two years. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tim Lane / Getty / BuzzFeed

They've been mocked, ignored, and dismissed – but a small group of hyperpartisan British media outlets have quietly built enormous audiences on Facebook in the space of just two years.

5. The Lib Dems Want To Replace Labour – But Can They Even Win Back Their Old Supporters? Laura Silver

BuzzFeed News went to Cornwall to speak to Tim Farron about his mission to take back control of his party's former heartlands.
Matt Cardy / Getty

BuzzFeed News went to Cornwall to speak to Tim Farron about his mission to take back control of his party's former heartlands.

6. How Theresa May's "Presidential" Election Campaign Has Sidelined Some Of The Tories' Biggest Names – Alex Spence

There's no team in "Theresa May's team".
Tim Lane / Getty / BuzzFeed

There's no team in "Theresa May's team".

7. This Is What Life Is Like For The Forgotten Children Of Calais – Aisha Gani

It has been six months since the notorious Calais "Jungle" camp was demolished – but many people have been left behind, including kids. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Sian Butcher/ BuzzFeed

It has been six months since the notorious Calais "Jungle" camp was demolished – but many people have been left behind, including kids.

8. This Is Why The Experts Say You Should Trust The Polls – Alberto Nardelli

(They're probably right.) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

(They're probably right.)

9. We Followed Theresa May On The Campaign Trail And She Was Robotic, Relentless, And Repetitive. But It's Working – Alex Spence

Strong. Stable. Robotic. Repetitive. Ruthlessly efficient. Following Theresa May on the campaign trail hasn’t been illuminating. But get used to it. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

Strong. Stable. Robotic. Repetitive. Ruthlessly efficient. Following Theresa May on the campaign trail hasn’t been illuminating. But get used to it.

10. Here Is How The Somali Diaspora Is Using Photography To Challenge Perceptions – Ikran Dahir

Somalia is often dubbed the “nation of poets”, but now more and more young Somalis are expressing themselves with photos rather than words.
Laura Gallant / BuzzFeed

Somalia is often dubbed the “nation of poets”, but now more and more young Somalis are expressing themselves with photos rather than words.

11. This Town Has Been Labour Since 1919. It's About To Switch To The Tories – Emily Dugan

BuzzFeed News went to the Labour heartland of Newcastle-under-Lyme to witness a seismic change happening in British politics.
Tim Lane / Getty / BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed News went to the Labour heartland of Newcastle-under-Lyme to witness a seismic change happening in British politics.

12. 9 Things I Thought I'd Be By 37 – Lisa Williamson

37 going on 17.
Sian Butcher / BuzzFeed

37 going on 17.

13. Doubts Over Policy, Questions On National Security, Worries About The Polls. Where Does The Tory Campaign Go From Here? – Alex Spence

Theresa May hopes to move on from her manifesto wobble, and Labour wants to maintain the momentum that has seen polls narrow.
Danny Lawson / PA Wire/PA Images

Theresa May hopes to move on from her manifesto wobble, and Labour wants to maintain the momentum that has seen polls narrow.

Louise Ridley is a News Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Louise Ridley at louise.ridley@buzzfeed.com.

Chelsey Pippin is commissioning editor for features at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.

Contact Chelsey Pippin at chelsey.pippin@buzzfeed.com.

Connect With UKNews