11 Longreads You Need In Your Life Right Now

The best longform reporting, feature stories, and personal essays from BuzzFeed UK over the last month.

Louise Ridley
Louise Ridley
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Chelsey Pippin
Chelsey Pippin
BuzzFeed Staff

1. This Woman’s Family Want You To Know Her “Psycho” Killer Was Actually A Victim Too, by Hannah Al-Othman

With local mental health funding set to be slashed, Sandra Bainbridge's brutal killing is still sending ripples through a system that her family say desperately needs to change.
Tim Lane / BuzzFeed

With local mental health funding set to be slashed, Sandra Bainbridge’s brutal killing is still sending ripples through a system that her family say desperately needs to change.

2. This Man Had His Leg Broken In Four Places Because He Is Gay, by Patrick Strudwick

Chris Ver-Haest suffered a brutal attack in London in July. As the trial of his attacker concludes, Ver-Haest tells BuzzFeed News how this hate crime has devastated his life.
Tim Lane / Laura Gallant / BuzzFeed

Chris Ver-Haest suffered a brutal attack in London in July. As the trial of his attacker concludes, Ver-Haest tells BuzzFeed News how this hate crime has devastated his life.

3. This Is How Backbenchers Are Taking Back Control In Parliament, by Emily Ashton

The lack of a government majority has highlighted a power shift towards the opposition and back benches that has been growing for decades. BuzzFeed News investigates.
Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

The lack of a government majority has highlighted a power shift towards the opposition and back benches that has been growing for decades. BuzzFeed News investigates.

4. This Is What Happens When A Mosque Becomes A Homeless Shelter, by Aisha Gani

BuzzFeed News joined volunteers at the mosque at the centre of Grenfell Tower relief efforts, which has now opened its doors to homeless Londoners.
Mohamed Abdulle for BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News joined volunteers at the mosque at the centre of Grenfell Tower relief efforts, which has now opened its doors to homeless Londoners.

5. Meet The Students Who Were Sent From The Caribbean To The North Of England After Hurricane Irma, by Laura Silver

After deadly Hurricane Irma struck, an entire university was relocated 4,000 miles away from the Caribbean – to Preston, northwest England.
Tim Lane / Amin Musa for BuzzFeed News

After deadly Hurricane Irma struck, an entire university was relocated 4,000 miles away from the Caribbean – to Preston, northwest England.

6. Losing His Brother In The Manchester Attack Made This Man Take A Stand Against Extremism, by Patrick Smith

Dan Hett, brother of Martyn Hett, one of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena attack in May, has accidentally become a spokesman against extremism in a culture war surrounding immigration and terrorism.
Laura Gallant / BuzzFeed News

Dan Hett, brother of Martyn Hett, one of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena attack in May, has accidentally become a spokesman against extremism in a culture war surrounding immigration and terrorism.

7. A Controversial Therapy For ME Has Led To Claims Of Death Threats, Harassment, And Pseudoscience, by Tom Chivers

A recent scientific trial has led to acrimonious debates over chronic fatigue syndrome, aka ME, and boosted interest in a secretive therapy that some call a "cult" and others call a "miracle". BuzzFeed News investigates.
Eleanor Shakespeare for BuzzFeed News

A recent scientific trial has led to acrimonious debates over chronic fatigue syndrome, aka ME, and boosted interest in a secretive therapy that some call a “cult” and others call a “miracle”. BuzzFeed News investigates.

8. Naomi Alderman: I Think After This Fucking Year, A Lot Of Women Really Wish "The Power" Was Real, by Hannah Al-Othman

Although Alderman first started work on the book half a decade ago, the themes of The Power resonate today more than ever.
Tim Lane / Laura Gallant / BuzzFeed

Although Alderman first started work on the book half a decade ago, the themes of The Power resonate today more than ever.

9. 13 Things I Learned When I Was Diagnosed With Cancer, by Paul Curry

"Everyone copes differently. I printed my skeleton out."
Sian Butcher / BuzzFeed

"Everyone copes differently. I printed my skeleton out."

10. Munroe Bergdorf: If I Can Get Through 2017, I Can Do Anything, by Matthew Champion

The model and activist tells BuzzFeed News: "When you've got literally the whole media of the world painting you as this renegade woman, you do start in your private moments thinking, Well, am I?"
Chris Williamson

The model and activist tells BuzzFeed News: “When you’ve got literally the whole media of the world painting you as this renegade woman, you do start in your private moments thinking, Well, am I?"

11. Women Are Being Left To "Bleed Out" When They Have Their Periods In Police Cells, A Watchdog Says, by Hazel Shearing

Exclusive: Campaigners are calling on the Home Office to introduce minimum standards of sanitary provision for women in police custody, after shocking reports from unannounced visits.
Chris McAndrew

Exclusive: Campaigners are calling on the Home Office to introduce minimum standards of sanitary provision for women in police custody, after shocking reports from unannounced visits.

