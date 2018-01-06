11 Longreads To Kick Off Your First Weekend Of 2018

1. This Woman’s Family Want You To Know Her “Psycho” Killer Was Actually A Victim Too, by Hannah Al-Othman
2. This Man Had His Leg Broken In Four Places Because He Is Gay, by Patrick Strudwick
3. This Is How Backbenchers Are Taking Back Control In Parliament, by Emily Ashton
4. This Is What Happens When A Mosque Becomes A Homeless Shelter, by Aisha Gani
5. Meet The Students Who Were Sent From The Caribbean To The North Of England After Hurricane Irma, by Laura Silver
6. Losing His Brother In The Manchester Attack Made This Man Take A Stand Against Extremism, by Patrick Smith
7. A Controversial Therapy For ME Has Led To Claims Of Death Threats, Harassment, And Pseudoscience, by Tom Chivers
8. Naomi Alderman: I Think After This Fucking Year, A Lot Of Women Really Wish "The Power" Was Real, by Hannah Al-Othman
9. 13 Things I Learned When I Was Diagnosed With Cancer, by Paul Curry
10. Munroe Bergdorf: If I Can Get Through 2017, I Can Do Anything, by Matthew Champion
11. Women Are Being Left To "Bleed Out" When They Have Their Periods In Police Cells, A Watchdog Says, by Hazel Shearing
Louise Ridley is a News Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Louise Ridley at louise.ridley@buzzfeed.com.
Chelsey Pippin is commissioning editor for features at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Chelsey Pippin at chelsey.pippin@buzzfeed.com.
