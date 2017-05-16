Sections

TVAndMovies

The One Thing You Definitely Didn't Notice On "The Golden Girls"

An investigation.

Posted on
Loryn Brantz
Loryn Brantz
BuzzFeed Staff

As a Golden Girls super fan, this past week when I was finding comfort by watching every episode again for the millionth time, I was shocked to notice something I'd never seen before.

Yiorgosgr / Getty Images

How is it possible I could miss something so bizarre? Something right on the wall, of MY BEST FRIEND'S house!

G-stockstudio / Getty Images

Picture it, 2017, I'm watching The Golden Girls as usual.

NBC / Via NBC

It's a typical episode, some cheesecake in the kitchen, etc.

NBC / Via NBC

When I notice something unusual behind Sophia's head.

NBC / Via NBC

Is...is that?...

NBC / Via NBC

A GIANT COPPER PENIS PAN?!?!?!

NBC / Via NBC

I know what you're thinking, "girl chill, that's probably a lobster or something."

Loryn Brantz / BuzzFeed

Let's take a closer look.

NBC / Via NBC

"Enhance!"

NBC / Via NBC

"Enhance better!"...Wow, TV quality has really changed...

NBC / Via NBC

Hmmmm, still unclear.

Siphotography / Getty Images

I went ahead and tried to find the real life version of the pan, and I was able to find this match on Reddit.

NBC / Via i.imgur.com

Upon closer inspection it appears to be either hanging cherries or a very ornate penis.

NBC / Via i.imgur.com

  1. Is the pan in question shaped like a penis?

    No way, get your mind out of the gutter!
    Maybe.
    Of course it's a penis, The Golden Girls are hilarious and Rue Mcclanahan probably picked it out.
    That's a poorly designed headless lobster.

The One Thing You Definitely Didn't Notice On "The Golden Girls"

Whether that's a penis or not, thank you for being a friend!

NBC / Via NBC

