As a Golden Girls super fan, this past week when I was finding comfort by watching every episode again for the millionth time, I was shocked to notice something I'd never seen before.
How is it possible I could miss something so bizarre? Something right on the wall, of MY BEST FRIEND'S house!
Picture it, 2017, I'm watching The Golden Girls as usual.
It's a typical episode, some cheesecake in the kitchen, etc.
When I notice something unusual behind Sophia's head.
Is...is that?...
A GIANT COPPER PENIS PAN?!?!?!
I know what you're thinking, "girl chill, that's probably a lobster or something."
Let's take a closer look.
"Enhance!"
"Enhance better!"...Wow, TV quality has really changed...
Hmmmm, still unclear.
I went ahead and tried to find the real life version of the pan, and I was able to find this match on Reddit.
Upon closer inspection it appears to be either hanging cherries or a very ornate penis.
-
Is the pan in question shaped like a penis?No way, get your mind out of the gutter!Maybe.Of course it's a penis, The Golden Girls are hilarious and Rue Mcclanahan probably picked it out.That's a poorly designed headless lobster.
The One Thing You Definitely Didn't Notice On "The Golden Girls"
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Is the pan in question shaped like a penis?
-
vote votesNo way, get your mind out of the gutter!
-
vote votesMaybe.
-
vote votesOf course it's a penis, The Golden Girls are hilarious and Rue Mcclanahan probably picked it out.
-
vote votesThat's a poorly designed headless lobster.