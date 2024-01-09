I Feel So, So, So Bad For The Employees Who Had To Deal With These 21 AWFUL Customers

1.
This customer who was literally walking around the store, eating chicken wings, and tossing the bones on the floor:
2.
Alllll these customers who apparently couldn't put these shoes back properly:
3.
This customer who mailed back their computer mouse like this:
4.
This customer who dropped a pound of screws into a box of nails:
5.
These customers who left clothes EVERYWHERE in this store:
6.
This customer who cracked open almost all of these brand-new tennis balls:
7.
This customer who thought it was okay to open products in the store:
8.
This customer who decided to leave a Starbucks cup on a random shelf:
9.
And this person who also left their trash in the middle of a store:
10.
This customer who was SUPPOSED to pack these laptops with care:
11.
This person who blocked six spots in a store parking lot and walked away:
12.
This customer who thought it was helpful to hand over cash like this:
13.
These customers who didn't return their carts and blocked the road:
14.
This person who didn't return their cart on a windy day:
15.
This person who just let their cart take up a whole parking spot:
16.
And these shoppers who lined their carts up like this instead of putting them back:
17.
This person who just...left this here:
18.
This customer who decided they didn't want these items anymore and then left them in the wrong place:
19.
And this person who decided they didn't want to buy this salad anymore, and left it unrefrigerated on a random shelf:
20.
This shopper who went right through this area with wet cement — even though it was clearly blocked off with caution tape:
21.
And finally, this person who stole a fellow shopper's cart with everything in it: