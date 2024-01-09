Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    I Feel So, So, So Bad For The Employees Who Had To Deal With These 21 AWFUL Customers

    Yeah...it gets really, really, really bad.

    Liz Richardson
    by Liz Richardson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This customer who was literally walking around the store, eating chicken wings, and tossing the bones on the floor:

    CampCrystalLake1980 / Via reddit.com

    2. Alllll these customers who apparently couldn't put these shoes back properly:

    shoes out of the boxes and on the floor
    Dork_Of_Ages / Via reddit.com

    3. This customer who mailed back their computer mouse like this:

    the box is cut in half
    leonvolt28 / Via reddit.com
    the mouse cord is cut
    leonvolt28 / Via reddit.com

    4. This customer who dropped a pound of screws into a box of nails:

    WillowWispers / Via reddit.com

    5. These customers who left clothes EVERYWHERE in this store:

    clothes and hangers on the floor
    Old-fashionedTaxed / Via reddit.com
    Old-fashionedTaxed / Via reddit.com
    Old-fashionedTaxed / Via reddit.com
    Old-fashionedTaxed / Via reddit.com
    shoes on the floor
    Old-fashionedTaxed / Via reddit.com

    6. This customer who cracked open almost all of these brand-new tennis balls:

    philosophiamae / Via reddit.com

    7. This customer who thought it was okay to open products in the store:

    opened box emptied on the shelf
    Grannatz / Via reddit.com

    8. This customer who decided to leave a Starbucks cup on a random shelf:

    Xandierious / Via reddit.com

    9. And this person who also left their trash in the middle of a store:

    empty mcdonalds cup on top of boxes
    ADGM1868 / Via reddit.com

    10. This customer who was SUPPOSED to pack these laptops with care:

    laptops not secured with the Styrofoam
    xjsred3000 / Via reddit.com
    xjsred3000 / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who blocked six spots in a store parking lot and walked away:

    Pure-Organization525 / Via reddit.com

    12. This customer who thought it was helpful to hand over cash like this:

    wadded up cash
    redrobin1257 / Via reddit.com

    13. These customers who didn't return their carts and blocked the road:

    carts all over the parking lot
    ThisIsAlex013 / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who didn't return their cart on a windy day:

    cart hitting a parked car
    sonatawolf1990 / Via reddit.com

    15. This person who just let their cart take up a whole parking spot:

    WorstStrike48 / Via reddit.com

    16. And these shoppers who lined their carts up like this instead of putting them back:

    line of carts put up on a curb
    SudaneseChef / Via reddit.com

    17. This person who just...left this here:

    box of jam in the middle of the aisle
    joche001 / Via reddit.com

    18. This customer who decided they didn't want these items anymore and then left them in the wrong place:

    shoes in a random spot
    KingPotatoTheFourth / Via reddit.com

    19. And this person who decided they didn't want to buy this salad anymore, and left it unrefrigerated on a random shelf:

    salad in the auto aisle
    ggfchl / Via reddit.com

    20. This shopper who went right through this area with wet cement — even though it was clearly blocked off with caution tape:

    foot prints on the ground
    Sea_Panic9863 / Via reddit.com

    21. And finally, this person who stole a fellow shopper's cart with everything in it:

    googlesubscriber / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating