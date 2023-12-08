Skip To Content
45 Of The Worst — And I Mean WORST — Tinder, Hinge, And Bumble Screenshots From This Year

From messy conversations to cheating partners, here are the worst dating app screenshots of the year.

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This Merry Christmas greeting:

merry sexual christmas
u/poppasquatz / Via reddit.com

2. This IG stalker:

btw i stalk you on IG
u/Instant-Highlights / Via reddit.com

3. This person who is actually just cheating:

person saying they have two serious partners but they don&#x27;t know about each other
u/likelegitnonamesleft / Via reddit.com

4. This person who asked for money right away:

person saying their baby daddy left them they don&#x27;t have enough money
u/jek081987 / Via reddit.com

5. This person who apparently hooked up with his match's mom???:

&quot;So what&#x27;s your plans tonight&quot;
u/Tyrionus / Via reddit.com

6. This "bold" question:

i just wanted to guess your bust
u/elenash515 / Via reddit.com
&quot;I hope I&#x27;ve not scared you off&quot;
u/elenash515 / Via reddit.com

7. This Bumble match who admitted to lying about his age to get younger women:

&quot;so i can match with younger women&quot;
u/strwberriangel / Via reddit.com

8. This person who DEFINITELY had hard feelings:

you better hurry up, you are pushing the age limit
u/Latter-One7064 / Via reddit.com

9. This match who felt the need to give dating advice:

&quot;Good luck never finding a man&quot;
u/_Kitchen8591 / Via reddit.com

10. This match who has a PhD:

&quot;I don&#x27;t actually, but I might as well.&quot;
u/Mr_Poopy_Butthole89 / Via reddit.com

11. This person who was "accidentally" swiped and then sent this:

ugh didn&#x27;t even scroll down to look at bio or pics, definitely not interested
u/tjmaxal / Via reddit.com

12. This Tinder match who wants to be left alone:

&quot;The one where you leave me the f**k alone&quot;
u/AisenRiggs / Via reddit.com

13. This conversational gym bro:

answers are kept short and one-sided
u/Sad_Potato45 / Via reddit.com

14. This awful person who matched twice just to say this:

&quot;To remind you that you&#x27;re still a fatty&quot;
u/Iwassah / Via reddit.com

15. And this person who apparently HAD to say this:

please like people within your means, fuck off
reddit.com

16. This guy who thinks a woman keeping herself safe is "unhinged":

&quot;Are you afraid of me?&quot;
u/Quidam- / Via reddit.com
&quot;You sound unhinged&quot; and so the person responds, if wanting to meet in person for safety makes me unhinged than you probably wont meet any same women here
u/Quidam- / Via reddit.com

17. This person who was just interested in their match's friend:

person asking who the other guy in the photo is
u/MentalLavishness9734 / Via reddit.com

18. This person who matched with someone only to rudely reject them:

how are you doing tonight? &quot;Worse now&quot;
u/CoastalCulture / Via reddit.com

19. This "dream girl's" response:

&quot;Go dream somewhere else&quot;
u/pvtTebbers / Via reddit.com

20. This match who can't be bothered with conversation:

&quot;blah blah blah idgaf&quot;
u/Bush_Hiders / Via reddit.com

21. This person who can't hold a convo:

well that&#x27;s fun and all but i  feel like another hobby you could practice is exploring conversation skills
u/pm221197 / Via reddit.com

22. This convo that took an uncomfortable turn:

&quot;Can I see a revealing full body pic?&quot;
reddit.com

23. And this convo that got NSFW real quick:

&quot;If I tell you, will you sit on it?&quot;
u/Iza-159 / Via reddit.com

24. This awkward start:

someone starts the convo with &quot;woof woof&quot; and the other responds, exellent start my dog just died
u/Permabanned_3x / Via reddit.com

25. This copy and paster:

person sends whats up for the weekend wanna hook up and then admits he copy and pasted that to 20 people
u/bertcapus / Via reddit.com

26. This "difficult person" who's looking for an ideal "candidate":

i&#x27;m actually a really difficult person to connect with so tell me about yourself and why you think you&#x27;re better than the other potential candidates on here
reddit.com

27. This person who's looking for a real date:

&quot;What do you consider a real date&quot;
u/Chowdergrrl / Via reddit.com

28. This absolutely wild reunion on Tinder:

person details exactly who they knew each other and it was because they hooked up with the other still had a girlfriend
u/jellyfishgardens / Via reddit.com

29. These people who hit it off until the end:

person saying they should text because their fiance has their snapchat password and it would be safer
u/jelaur_610 / Via reddit.com

30. This 5'5" person who thought 6'1" was too short:

o you&#x27;re too short, i&#x27;m 5&#x27;5
u/Neanderthal_Nutcase / Via reddit.com

31. These people who are both very angry:

person asking what breed a dog was in a photo and saying it might be the same as their dead dog
u/stibnite00 / Via reddit.com

32. This person who wants to be unmatched:

do you smoke crack
u/not_the_weekend / Via reddit.com

33. This person who didn't even show up for the date:

person saying they can&#x27;t find parking so they don&#x27;t want to deal with it
u/Chanclaphobia / Via b\reddit.com

34. This person who doesn't want to have a conversation:

person asked what they do for work and the other claims it&#x27;s too personal a question and that is why they don&#x27;t like dating apps
u/mazatapec_shroom / Via reddit.com

35. This dryyyyyy texter:

&quot;Nothing too exciting&quot;
u/Unit91Comein91 / Via reddit.com

36. This person who's already bored:

that&#x27;s a boring way to start a conversation after being asked if psychology is fun
u/TheGreatEmanResu / Via reddit.com

37. This brutal joke:

ok here&#x27;s a joke, who&#x27;s going to stay single and never hear from me again? you!
u/lelolalo13 / Via reddit.com

38. This match who didn't even say hello...just asked for this person's address:

bruh that&#x27;s the police department
u/mweezy2010 / Via reddit.com

39. This stranger who doesn't want to meet in public:

i dont do public meetings first
u/encore412 / Via reddit.com

40. This Bumble match who apparently has a boyfriend:

i have a boyfriend
u/Matty24031 / Via reddit.com

41. This person who matched with an HR employee from the SAME company they work with:

i work there too, for HR
u/Overly_Good / Via reddit.com

42. This person who just doesn't like to write a whole lot:

one worded responses
u/prymal / Via reddit.com

43. This person who didn't know how Bumble worked:

woman trying to call out the guy for not messaging first and then learning that that&#x27;s the whole point of bumble, women have to message first
u/Lay-Me-To-Rest / Via reddit.com

44. This match who just HAD to add this NSFW detail:

well hung, does mentioning your dick in the first message usually work for you
u/aIvins_hot_juicebox / Via reddit.com

45. And finally, this person who just gave up:

sorry i literally don&#x27;t know how to talk to women best of luck with everything
u/Frosty-Brain-2199 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/Tinder and r/Bumble