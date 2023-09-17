11. "I'm a game developer. I work from home, pay and benefits are great, and people in the industry are generally chill nerds who want to make fun things. It's low stress with a good work-life balance (at least the studios I've worked at), and kids get excited when they hear about it!"

—u/MrsKetchup

"I work in game development. It's a love-hate relationship. I love making new media, but it's a male-dominated field, and sometimes I struggle. My entire staff is young dudes eager to be the top dog. They are a lovely bunch and are fantastic talents, but I often find myself having to justify directions in situations that my male counterparts will never face. I work through it but often feel exhausted at the end of the week. Thankfully, my HR team is super supportive and has helped me navigate it. They are mostly experienced women who have been through it and know how to deal with it."

—u/ThatCookieIsABomb