17 Unhinged Screenshots From Dating Apps That Literally Put Me In Fight-Or-Flight

1.
This stranger who asked for $20 after talking on Hinge for four days:
2.
This emoji message that quickly went NSFW:
3.
This person on Bumble who doesn't want to "breed mediocrity":
4.
This dude who got riled up real fast:
5.
This person who rematched with someone months later — only to be bombarded with questions about why they're still single:
6.
This short king who fired back:
7.
This man who wants "mature compliments" only:
8.
This super rude Bumble match who swiped right "accidentally":
9.
This match who just wanted to say "sup":
10.
This dad joke that was misunderstood:
11.
This "joke" that turned into an insult:
12.
This Tinder match who's literally just looking for a complete stranger to dogsit:
13.
And this match who wants a dogsitter...for himself?:
14.
This question that was too much:
15.
This "nice" guy who knows what he's looking for:
16.
This conversation that turned awkward:
17.
And finally, this Tinder match who has a boyfriend: