    17 Unhinged Screenshots From Dating Apps That Literally Put Me In Fight-Or-Flight

    In case you were wondering, dating is still a dumpster fire in 2024.

    by Liz Richardson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This stranger who asked for $20 after talking on Hinge for four days:

    &quot;We&#x27;ve been talking for a minute and it&#x27;s just $20 lol&quot;
    u/MetallicGnome / Via reddit.com

    2. This emoji message that quickly went NSFW:

    &quot;we&#x27;re going for a food baby?&quot;
    u/BurnAfterSeeingIt / Via reddit.com

    3. This person on Bumble who doesn't want to "breed mediocrity":

    &quot;I&#x27;m not breeding mediocrity into my kids!&quot;
    u/coinich / Via reddit.com

    4. This dude who got riled up real fast:

    &quot;Woah...I was just teasing you&quot;
    u/One-Head-1483 / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who rematched with someone months later — only to be bombarded with questions about why they're still single:

    &quot;We&#x27;ve matched before&quot;
    u/babarrabarber / Via reddit.com
    &quot;What kind of questions are these&quot;
    u/babarrabarber / Via reddit.com
    &quot;Right how it have to be&quot;
    u/babarrabarber / Via reddit.com
    &quot;Okay, I&#x27;m sorry you feel that way.&quot;
    u/babarrabarber / Via reddit.com
    &quot;you contradict yourself in a single sentence&quot;
    u/babarrabarber / Via reddit.com

    6. This short king who fired back:

    &quot;Touché.&quot;
    u/a_bad_guy44 / Via reddit.com

    7. This man who wants "mature compliments" only:

    &quot;you&#x27;re so cute&quot;
    u/saddestredhead / Via reddit.com

    8. This super rude Bumble match who swiped right "accidentally":

    &quot;Your ugly asf, accidentally swiped right&quot;
    u/AliWaz77 / Via reddit.com

    9. This match who just wanted to say "sup":

    &quot;Sup ging&quot;
    u/sierraalpha149 / Via reddit.com

    10. This dad joke that was misunderstood:

    &quot;Yeah nothing because they fast&quot;
    u/colossal_cowboy / Via reddit.com

    11. This "joke" that turned into an insult:

    &quot;I can see why u need this&quot;
    u//Born-Ad8034 / Via reddit.com

    12. This Tinder match who's literally just looking for a complete stranger to dogsit:

    &quot;wanna be the dad to my puppy&quot;
    u/mariocova3 / Via 0u/my_friends_first_experience_back_on_tinder/

    13. And this match who wants a dogsitter...for himself?:

    &quot;I&#x27;m going to dress up in a dog costume and pay you to babysit me&quot;
    u/One-Head-1483 / Via reddit.com

    14. This question that was too much:

    &quot;What else do you like?&quot;
    u/blazestorm98 / Via reddit.com

    15. This "nice" guy who knows what he's looking for:

    &quot;females who aren&#x27;t b*****s&quot;
    u/FallingUppp / Via reddit.com

    16. This conversation that turned awkward:

    &quot;She&#x27;s in icu&quot;
    u/CaseScu / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, this Tinder match who has a boyfriend:

    &quot;But we can do other stuff&quot;
    u/christiaannn99 / Via reddit.com

