The other day, Redditor u/CR24752 asked, "What’s the weirdest thing a medical professional has casually said to you?" People shared their strangest encounters with medical professionals, and they ranged from absolutely wild to downright hilarious. Here's what they had to say:
1. "My surgeon, during surgery to replace pins in my broken finger that had been pushed out by my own body, said, 'I'm really getting them in there this time, you little freak of nature.'"
2. "Was living in a foreign country and had a cold/flu type illness. Went to the doc, and he comes in eating a bowl of cereal. Already weird. Checks some things and says, 'Do you know what AIDS is?' I’m in complete shock and say, 'Yes, I do.' He follows up with 'That is a virus, and there is no cure.' Finally, he ends with, 'But you don’t have that virus; you have a different one — much more common and treatable, but I wanted you to understand why an antibiotic wouldn’t work.'"
"I'm still in shock, so I'm like, 'I don’t have AIDS then, right?' He goes, 'No,' and walks out. What a roller coaster."
3. "I went in for my checkup six weeks after my second kid, and the intern who was shadowing my OBGYN made the comment, 'Oh, hey, you’re looking great!' Not to my face but to the bottom half of me."
4. "Following a checkup...'We're going to have to remove your testicles...just kidding — you should've seen your face.'"
5. "I was told, 'Whoops! I’m just going to kind of…tack it on. It’ll probably hold,' while having my fingertip reattached after a freak accident. As I left the ER, a different medical professional said to me, 'Oh, wow. They saved it? We were sure you were going to lose it. We even placed bets!'"
6. "My gynecological surgeon said, 'If you ever tried to have a baby, the kid would snap your pelvis in two and rip you in half.' He said it in the most casual manner. I was mortified!"
7. "'If you don’t mind, I’d like to show everyone pictures of your tonsils.' According to her, I had the most disgusting tonsils she had ever seen in her years in the business, and gosh darn, she wanted to show them off."
8. "My previous OBGYN came through my line at my old job. For some reason, I blanked out on who he was. Like, I knew I knew him, but for the life of me, I couldn't remember how. He saw I was struggling and said, 'Don't remember me? I'll give you a hint: Last time I saw you you were in my office with your ankles in the air!' He said this loudly, in front of a line of little old ladies fresh from church, wanting to buy flowers from the garden center."
"He was an amazing doc and figured out what was wrong with me when no other doc could, but in that moment, the embarrassment could have killed me lol."
9. "When I was younger, I was getting stitches after a skin lump removal on my leg. The doctor and the nurse started to comment on how elastic my skin was and how nice it was to have young skin."
10. "'If you want to help people, don’t go into medicine. As a doctor, I’m nothing more than a people mechanic, and much like a car mechanic, I patch people back together well enough to get them out of the door until I see them again. If I could go back, I’d run as far away from medicine as I could.'"
12. "When I was 12, I had a dentist say, 'Hold on, I think I might be counting wrong; you shouldn't have those yet. Okay, nevermind. Those are definitely your wisdom teeth. Your mouth is just huge I guess.' They said it was the youngest they'd ever seen anyone get their wisdom teeth. They called in every dentist in the building to come look at my mouth."
13. "'My son is about your age and single. Do you want his number?' said my gynecologist."
14. "Not me, but my mom. She's in remission for a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that invaded her brain. She was getting a scan to confirm the cancer had left her brainpan, and the doctor came in and said, 'Good news! We've scanned your brain and can confirm that there's nothing in there!'"
15. "'You just hang on right there, and we will get you a wheelchair and admitted to the hospital. We have to do a colonoscopy, but don’t worry I will knock you out before sticking a camera up your ass.'"
16. "I had back pain — I’m not young. The doctor just basically said, 'Well, that’s just life for you. You’re tall.' I asked, 'So, I’m just going to end up being a hunched-over 90-year-old?' The doctor said, 'Lol, you’re not going to see 90.'"
"I said, 'Um…pardon?' The doctor asked, 'How many tall old people have you ever seen?' I said, 'Oh…yeah…OK.'"
17. "After destroying my knee riding BMX at 17, the emergency surgeon said, 'Wow, really f****d that up.' Ten years later and after another serious knee injury from riding, I saw the same surgeon (he did a great job on the first one). First words out of his mouth were, 'I remember you. F****d up the other one, huh?'"
18. "My gyn told me how her husband removed her IUD at home while she was removing mine."
"Also, a doctor told me my lipstick was pretty, and I needed to add crazy glue to it — so I could eat less."
19. "'OMG, it looks like ground beef!' said a doctor looking into my extremely painful strep-ridden throat. He gave me a Z-Pak from his stash there and then told me to take the first one now. It was bad."
20. As my wife was delivering our first baby, the doctor said, 'You’re killing it!.' Doc meant 'you’re doing a great job.' My wife stopped pushing and freaked out for a sec."
21. "I heard '...Wait, did he say he wanted to be awake?' when I was in the operating room waiting to get my appendix removed. I met the anesthesiologist and asked to him make sure I didn't 'wake up' in the middle of it. I didn't want to be aware of what was going on. He counted me down and right before it all went black, he said this to the surgeon."
22. "I had a doctor tell me that my metabolism is so slow that I would do very well in an apocalypse."
And finally...
23. "When I was, like, 20, my endocrinologist took a good look at me and asked, "'Are you okay with your face being so asymmetrical?'"
"I had never really noticed it before, but boy, have I noticed it since!"
Wowww. What's the wildest thing a medical professional has ~casually~ said to you? Let us know in the comments below.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.