People Are Calling Out The "Normal" Standards In Society That Are Extremely Toxic, And Wow

3. "If we leave [the] schools to fully educate our children, we are in trouble. Some teachers are young, some are old, and what matters to them may not reflect what matters to us. If in general, we knew more about chemicals and how much of it goes in our food, houses, or environment, we would make better decisions."

"I'm often perplexed about the food they serve children at school. It is close to junk and full of preservatives and hormones. Children are essentially conditioned to unhealthy cheap food that when they grow up, they don’t question it, and many adults even if tell them don’t want to know. So, it would be beneficial if schools educate children beyond today’s prescribed curriculum because many people don’t know what they don’t know."

—mellowvolcano57