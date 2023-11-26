Skip To Content
21 Exposing Screenshots Of Selfish People Ruining The Lives Of Everyone Around Them

When I thought it couldn't get worse, it did.

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This roommate broke the coffee table:

a shattered coffee table
u/howareweee / Via reddit.com

2. This roommate responded like this after being told they were being too loud at 4 a.m.:

&quot;The yelling&quot;
u/Hour-Function-7435 / Via reddit.com

3. This neighbor decided to clean up their leaves by DUMPING them on someone else's property:

Leaves on the ground
u/DoctorIanMalcolm201 / Via reddit.com

WHY???

Leaves all over the ground
u/DoctorIanMalcolm201 / Via reddit.com

4. This neighbor, who lives 400 feet away, complained that this person's porch light was too bright — and then decided to come on their property and spray paint it:

a spray-painted light
u/D_K_8_8 / Via reddit.com

5. This neighbor literally made their own reserved parking spot on the street — complete with a sign and all:

A sign for a reserved parking spot
u/pdxtrashed / Via reddit.com

Like, they literally installed their own sign...

&quot;Electric vehicles only. Reserved parking.&quot;
u/pdxtrashed / Via reddit.com

(It says: "Electric vehicles only. Reserved parking.")

...and painted the street themselves:

Yellow paint on a curb
u/pdxtrashed / Via reddit.com

6. This roommate bites the butter then drops it in the pan when she cooks 😍:

butter with bite marks in it
reddit.com

7. And this roommate's boyfriend doesn't clean the pan at all between uses:

a very dirty skillet
u/camcam210 / Via reddit.com

8. This neighbor purposely blocked this person in because they didn't like their parking job:

a truck parked terribly
u/smhCallum / Via reddit.com

9. This neighbor left these planks with RUSTED NAILS blocking the sidewalk where kids play:

boards hanging off the back of a truck
u/gattovatto / Via reddit.com

10. This roommate got drunk, put an entire pack of bacon on the stove, and then fell asleep:

black bacon
u/Key_Sheepherder3189 / Via reddit.com

11. This neighbor took a package that was accidentally delivered to them, used the product inside, and now wants the original recipient to pay for the leftovers:

&quot;but if you wanted to trade something for it we could work some thing out.&quot;
u/BigMacDaddy99 / Via reddit.com

12. This brother had a bunch of people over and left this mess that he won't clean up himself:

a dirty kitchen counter
u/KrazyCAM10 / Via reddit.com

13. These neighbors blocked the stairs with their mess:

Trash at the bottom of the stairs
u/dsuperville / Via reddit.com

14. This neighbor thinks nobody can park in the *public* street outside their apartment:

&quot;I will call a tow truck if I have too&quot;
u/estunumT / Via reddit.com

15. This neighbor parked their truck in this person's driveway:

A white truck in the driveway
reddit.com

16. This neighbor built a pergola that hangs right over the fence:

a pergola hanging over someone&#x27;s fence
u/papi_pizza / Via reddit.com

Lovely.

pergola hanging over someone&#x27;s fence
u/papi_pizza / Via reddit.com

17. This roommate uses *her roommate's* towels to wipe off her makeup:

makeup stains on a towel
u/shortylikeamelody / Via reddit.com

18. This person built a seven-foot privacy fence — and then their neighbor raised his own fence by two feet and added a camera facing their backyard:

Two fences competing
u/Magicisntreallyreal / Via reddit.com

Yup. There it is.

a camera looking into a neighbor&#x27;s backyard
u/Magicisntreallyreal / Via reddit.com

19. This roommate was given money to buy quality, three-ply toilet paper, but bought this one instead:

see-through toilet paper
u/AutisticFloridaMan / Via reddit.com

20. This neighbor left these rocks in front of their neighbor's driveway:

a pile of rocks in front of someone&#x27;s driveway
u/Equal_Position7219 / Via reddit.com

21. And finally, this roommate moved out and left his room like this:

a dirty room
reddit.com

It just gets worse...

a closet filled with trash
reddit.com

...and worse:

trash under a table
reddit.com

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating