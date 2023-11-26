21 Exposing Screenshots Of Selfish People Ruining The Lives Of Everyone Around Them

1.
This roommate broke the coffee table:
2.
This roommate responded like this after being told they were being too loud at 4 a.m.:
3.
This neighbor decided to clean up their leaves by DUMPING them on someone else's property:
4.
This neighbor, who lives 400 feet away, complained that this person's porch light was too bright — and then decided to come on their property and spray paint it:
5.
This neighbor literally made their own reserved parking spot on the street — complete with a sign and all:
Like, they literally installed their own sign...
...and painted the street themselves:
6.
This roommate bites the butter then drops it in the pan when she cooks 😍:
7.
And this roommate's boyfriend doesn't clean the pan at all between uses:
8.
This neighbor purposely blocked this person in because they didn't like their parking job:
9.
This neighbor left these planks with RUSTED NAILS blocking the sidewalk where kids play:
10.
This roommate got drunk, put an entire pack of bacon on the stove, and then fell asleep:
11.
This neighbor took a package that was accidentally delivered to them, used the product inside, and now wants the original recipient to pay for the leftovers:
12.
This brother had a bunch of people over and left this mess that he won't clean up himself:
13.
These neighbors blocked the stairs with their mess:
14.
This neighbor thinks nobody can park in the *public* street outside their apartment:
15.
This neighbor parked their truck in this person's driveway:
16.
This neighbor built a pergola that hangs right over the fence:
17.
This roommate uses *her roommate's* towels to wipe off her makeup:
18.
This person built a seven-foot privacy fence — and then their neighbor raised his own fence by two feet and added a camera facing their backyard:
19.
This roommate was given money to buy quality, three-ply toilet paper, but bought this one instead:
20.
This neighbor left these rocks in front of their neighbor's driveway:
21.
And finally, this roommate moved out and left his room like this: