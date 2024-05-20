From trends to new products, a "good" thing sometimes loses its charm when too many people do it.
So we want to know: What's something that was "ruined" when it became too popular?
Maybe you initially liked the idea of having a subscription for some things — like a streaming service to watch TV shows and movies — but now, it seems like EVERYTHING is a subscription, and it's gotten way too expensive.
Perhaps you were a fan of modern, minimalist decor, but now you feel it's too common, and it seems like everyone's spaces look exactly the same.
Maybe you're tired of the increase of people buying and reselling things at ridiculously high prices — from flipped houses to thrift store clothing.
Or perhaps you appreciate food trends, like gourmet burgers, but now it seems like so many restaurants have jumped on the opportunity and made them at least, like, $20.
In the comments below, tell us something that was "ruined" when it became too popular — and be sure to explain why YOU think it's now ruined. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.