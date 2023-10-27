If You Have Taken On Extra Work/Second Jobs To Make Ends Meet, What Have You Done?

So, we want to hear from you: if you've taken on a second job or extra work to make ends meet, what have you done?
Like, maybe you started working part-time at a local coffee shop, and you find that it's been low-stress, fun, and a very manageable second job.
Perhaps you started a side gig as a driver for a ride-sharing service, or you've started delivering food orders or groceries — and you can talk about what it's like behind the scenes.
Maybe you've started freelancing on the side, using a creative skill like writing, photography, or graphic design.
Or perhaps you've tried offering other local services, like babysitting or tutoring, and you want to share your experience.
In the comments below, tell us about a second job or extra work you've taken on to make ends meet — and how the experience has been for you.