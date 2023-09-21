Tell Us Your Best Tips To Save Money On Food That More People Should Know

You're probably already aware that the cost of living is going up. In fact, according to the US Department of Agriculture, food prices are predicted to increase by 5.9% this year. So, people have been finding ways to save money by making small and large changes in their spending.
So, we want to know: What are some small, useful ways to save money on food that have worked for you?
Like, maybe you found an app that automatically price-checks your groceries and can tell you which nearby store offers them for cheaper.
Or perhaps you started making meals based on what you know will be on sale at the grocery store that week — and it's helped you save money and time since you plan all your meals ahead.
Or maybe you have a super smart budgeting rule when it comes to eating out that has saved you tons — while still being able to enjoy trying new restaurants.
Share your best tips and ways you've saved money on food in the comments below. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can use this Google form. The best responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!