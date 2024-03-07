Next Time You Eat Out, Make Sure You're NOT Doing These 21 Things Restaurant Workers Hate

6. "Ignoring the operating hours. If we open at 12 p.m., please don’t try to come in at 11:45 a.m., and if we close at 10 p.m., please don’t stay until 11 p.m."

—36, California

"Coming in shortly before closing. Anything less than 15 minutes before closing is incredibly inconsiderate. The kitchen has likely already started packing up, the servers and bartenders are ready to go home, and you coming in that late will ruin our day. And for the love of God, at least have the intelligence and understanding of what you’re doing. If the host says, 'Yes, I can seat you but we close in five minutes' the correct response is NOT, 'OMG perfect! We made it just in time!' We already hated you when you walked in; don’t make it worse."

—grumpyking57