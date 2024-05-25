People Are Calling Out The Things That Were "Ruined" When They Became Too Popular, And It's Wildly Accurate

25. "Air travel. When I was younger, I thought everyone should travel more. Now that air travel has become super popular and the airlines try to squish as many people on board as possible, flying has become unbearable. Seats have become smaller and closer together, meal and drink service has taken a nose dive, we're charged for bags, and people who don't understand basic flying etiquette think people are being 'rude' to them when they act extremely entitled."

"For example, if you’re tall, you need to be a responsible adult and pay for a seat that will provide you with extra legroom, not harass the poor old lady in front of you who needs to use the recline feature she paid for because she’s had back surgery and is in pain. If you’re a parent, you need to plan ahead and book seats adjacent to your children. It’s not OK to book cheap seats and then harass people to trade seats. Carry-on luggage goes above your seat. You don’t throw it in the first-class bins and walk to the back of the plane. It’s not ok to rush ahead of people in the rows ahead of you when deplaning. ... I could go on, but it’s mostly inconsiderate people who like to flip the script and call others inconsiderate, and it’s exhausting."



—49, Anonymous