Ah, yes, weddings. What's supposed to be a special day can ~quickly~ become stressful due to a rude guest or two.
So, we want to hear from you: What's the most obnoxious thing someone did at your wedding that you STILL can't get over to this day?
Like, maybe you had a family member who shockingly brought their children to your no-kid wedding, and it ended in a ton of drama.
Perhaps you had two people in your wedding party get drunk and start fighting, and things were so bad you had to call the cops.
Maybe you spotted a guest stealing food and packing it for later at the buffet table.
Or perhaps someone literally proposed to their S.O. at your wedding in front of everyone and made the big day all about them.
We want to hear it all! In the comments below, tell us the most obnoxious thing someone did at your wedding. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.