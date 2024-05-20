  • Add Yours badge

If You Went No-Contact With Your Parents, Tell Us The "Final Straw" Moment That Led To The Decision

Liz Richardson
BuzzFeed Staff

Family relationships can get complicated, and there are times when people have put strict boundaries in place — and even completely cut communication with a toxic family member. And while it might be the best decision, it can be extremely difficult.

So, if you went no-contact with your parents, what was the "final straw" moment that led to that decision?

Maybe you've had a parent who's always been controlling, and after starting your own family, you saw the behavior escalate, so you decided to end all communication — primarily to protect your kids.

Perhaps you have a wild story of finding out your parent crossed SERIOUS boundaries, like trying to get with your spouse.

Maybe you had a good relationship with your parent, but things dramatically changed when you started making more money, and they started using you. So, after a particularly intense argument over money, you decided to go no-contact.

What was the "final straw" for you? In the comments below, tell us the moment you decided to go no-contact with your parent(s). Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.