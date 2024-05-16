1. "I'm 27 and haven't encountered too many times where I 'feel old,' but at the elementary school I'm working at, some of the rooms have the big, thick Scholastic dictionaries and thesauruses that we used in class — that does give me that feeling a bit because I vividly remember using them. Only a few classes have them, but none of the kids know how to use them."

"Or when the fourth graders ask what we had before the Smart TVs. Also, the state testing I grew up doing in books and Scantrons is now on the computer. Reminiscing on THOSE times of having to fill in the Scantron bubble perfectly doesn't make me feel old, but it does make me think of how much times have changed."



—katieakin1