15. "I am an older 'millennial' who grew up in the '90s and didn't fit or agree with many millennial stereotypes. I have been counting down the years and months until high-waisted jeans go back out of style, and low-rise '90s jeans and baggy cargo pants would make their ultimate return to being stylish again. High-waisted pants are way too modest, old-timey, and just plain uncomfortable. They need to return to their rightful place where they belong in the past!"

"There is nothing more sexy (or comfy) than a low-rise pair of pants that hangs right off the hip line. (Think Brittany Spears and Christina Aguilera in their iconic music videos) The more pockets and the baggier, the better, but a nice flattering pair of jeans with a flare or bell bottom is also appealing and feels great when you wear it. Those clothes make me feel so great about myself when I wear them, and I'm so glad we'll see more of them back on the clothing store racks and the younger generation. Good job, Gen Z, you've got great taste!"



—32, Anonymous