Times have changed. Trends come and go. And whether we millennials like it or not, Gen Z'ers have been vocal about the fact that things aren't as ~hip~ as they used to be.
So, Gen Z'ers, just for fun, I'm curious: In your opinion, which millennial trends are no longer considered "cool?"
Maybe you have some strong opinions on millennial fashion and agree with the masses that ankle socks are no longer in. Instead, you believe crew socks are a much better upgrade.
Perhaps you cringe at certain millennial phrases that were once popular, like the term "adulting" or the infamous "I did a thing."
Or maybe there are some millennial home decor trends that you can't stand, like all-gray everything and minimalist interiors.
Or perhaps you find other things millennials have done very awkward, like posting 100 photos on Facebook after one night out with friends.
Be honest with us. In the comments below, tell us the millennial trends that are no longer "cool" — and be sure to explain why. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.