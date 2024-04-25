11. "'Til death do you part.' After a 30-year relationship (26 of those years married), I woke up and realized our marriage was dead. There was no sex, a lack of respect, missing joy, and I felt like my wife didn't even know me or care what was important to me; she couldn't even form the words to say she thought I was even a little bit handsome. We took each other and our marriage for granted. I felt I was trying to grow while, at the same time, she didn't want me to change (no support)."

"She was at a stage where she just wanted to retire and grow old together, and I felt we were in a place to explore and grow as individuals. It took six years, with a lot of hard work from therapists and the support of true friends, to start to find out who I am. I realized my marriage took my soul, and I have now been reborn and in an amazing relationship. There's respect, care, open and regular communication, laughter, desire to make memories together, and yes, sex."



—58, Canada