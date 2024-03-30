6. "Trust your gut. If anything seems off, workers seem shady, get out if you can. Also, let someone know where you are. Share your location with them, and let them know you're nervous. And have a contingency plan set up with them."

"I've texted my best friend that if she doesn't hear from me by X time, call the cops. Here is my room number. Please have them do a wellness check. I've also preemptively called the police to alert them that there seems to be a shady vibe, and I'd like them to visit the hotel — and if anyone calls about me, it's because I told them I didn't trust my surroundings. Stay safe out there, everyone! Travel is fun, but it is also incredibly stressful when you don't feel safe!"

—joscelynem



