35 Jokes From 2023 That Remind Us How Far We've Come Since 2013
AI and Barbie took over our social media feeds. Twitter became X. The NYC sky turned orange. Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce. A lot happened in 2023.
Just about a million things happened in 2023 — and the internet was full of jokes that show just how much life has changed. So, here are 37 tweets from this year that would have made no sense 10 years ago:
PS: Be sure to follow these Twitter users for a funnier timeline!
1.
I believe we are approximately here in the society pant cycle pic.twitter.com/5XNzErMbol— Mr. California (@InternetHippo) November 23, 2023
2.
Bed bugs in Paris, severe flooding in New York, 26 degrees weather in October in the yewkay, God is telling us something— Habibakatsha (@Habibakatsha) October 2, 2023
3.
rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, chin implant, jaw shave, brow bone reduction, buccal fat removal, botox and eye lift, skin bleaching pic.twitter.com/vfmulNNhh6— 🇵🇸suppository lanez 🏳️⚧️♒️ (@Malibubarbarian) January 13, 2023
4.
My job is just… Meeting pic.twitter.com/j6V8UoPuHG— Krystal Wu (@HelloKrystalWu) July 27, 2023
5.
February 2, 2023
6.
iCarly (2007) https://t.co/wp5gYxYT6r— carly (@notcarlylol) December 8, 2023
7.
https://t.co/VeJpX1VJje pic.twitter.com/JEpHrCOOUg— Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 1, 2023
8.
Not enough is being said about the fact that Taylor Swift is dating a podcaster— Ira (@iramadisonthree) October 18, 2023
9.
“Is the blue check mark in the room with us right now?” pic.twitter.com/Ol5pFG9zCm— Temur Durrani (@temurdur) April 20, 2023
10.
Posting “wow super problematic” under everybody’s Halloween costume and then responding “I will not do the labor of educating you” when they ask for an explanation.— jr (@jamesearl23) October 4, 2023
11.
(gaslighting my gen Z girlfriend) noo babe I wasn’t flirting with her… (remembering a tik tok she sent me) you probably just don’t understand social interactions because you’re undiagnosed autistic— April Clark (@autogynefiles) October 22, 2023
12.
so the internet is largely bad, the real world also not great rn, where am I supposed to hang out, my own mind??? The worst of the three???— danielle weisberg for hire (@danielleweisber) December 6, 2023
13.
Boy math is how 5’10” measures 6’ https://t.co/85djuD5Nql— rae 🫠 (@RaeWitte) September 25, 2023
14.
Boy math is paying $44 billion for a $25 billion company and, through business smarts and entrepreneurial know how, turning it into an $8.8 billion company— Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) September 27, 2023
15.
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher on the red carpet pic.twitter.com/6f7YmEdyDK— Washington Post TikTok Dad (@davejorgenson) February 8, 2023
16.
wow. it’s like history is jumping out of the page pic.twitter.com/bY4SB44u5Q— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) January 19, 2023
17.
Me: “what happened” 🫣— MRS Heavy Weight 💰 (@BigBossVette) December 3, 2023
My friend: ▶︎ •၊၊||၊|။||||။၊|။|||။|||။၊| 53:01
18.
I dont wanna order online, I just want to look at your menu. But apparently that’s not an option. So we do the dance— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) December 3, 2023
19.
hey by the way if you work from home you can set up a second chair in your workspace and have friends come over. and you can both work together in silence. no one can stop you. parallel play is forever— Gabrielle Drolet (@gabrielledrolet) November 30, 2023
21.
Remote work is so unserious like why am I at a coffee shop in a meeting about tiktok strategy for my bidet job while my friend across the table gives a presentation about her experience driving the Wienermobile— maggie m (@margomollo) October 20, 2023
22.
Travis Kelce is always with Taylor when does he rehearse his football shows— Ira (@iramadisonthree) November 20, 2023
23.
i sometimes think ab this tiktok where the girl said „if an influencer gatekeeps her clothes i will comment ‚it‘s shein‘ under her post to force her to correct me“ and it’s still genius— brenda (@brendahashtag) February 3, 2023
24.
how do u as a gen z-er even start smoking cigarettes. the y2k aesthetic was never that serious— 🇵🇸 (@Vloids) February 4, 2023
25.
Oh he got my ass.. pic.twitter.com/COq9TygPoi— possiblykimrichards (@psblykimrichrds) May 10, 2023
26.
‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/lzlF3bLgKi— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2023
27.
Aw shit there he is pic.twitter.com/janumefhPj— Paul Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) June 7, 2023
28.
A "Tweet" is now officially referred to as a "Xeet" according to X's new help center page. pic.twitter.com/tRxsY3BhW6— Brett Dashevsky (@brettdash_) July 24, 2023
29.
Can’t believe this is what my $2 shein order be going through https://t.co/HqCiumVObJ— Ghissy (@0Ghissy2) December 5, 2023
30.
I hope this email finds you well.— Jóse Valentine (@DrJoseValentine) July 31, 2023
Me: pic.twitter.com/5Ld7QLSN7P