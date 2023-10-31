23 Employees Who Messed Up So Badly At Work, I Have NO Clue How They Got Away With It

1.
Whoever set up this fire escape:
2.
The person responsible for delivering this package:
Yeah, I think it's on the wrong side:
3.
Whoever forgot this SHOVEL in the ground:
4.
The person who wrote this sign...like, can we use Apple Pay or not?
5.
Whoever worked on this elevator:
6.
The person who installed this sink:
7.
The person who set up this display:
8.
The people responsible for mislabeling this puzzle:
9.
The person who didn't print the logo on all 900 of these pens:
10.
The person who installed these blinds, which were supposed to make sure the room was completely dark:
11.
The person who was supposed to write "this bag is NOT a toy":
12.
Whoever put this toilet at the end of the hall:
13.
This person who put these parking lot signs up the wrong way:
14.
Whoever installed these new cabinets at work:
15.
The person who installed this upside-down door unlock switch:
16.
Whoever installed this pipe:
That doesn't look like a good idea:
17.
The person who forgot this cone:
18.
The person who installed this bathroom door lock...and didn't quiiiiite get it right:
19.
The person who installed these stairs that lead to nowhere:
20.
The person who thought it was a good idea to have a window looking into the BATHROOM:
21.
Whoever placed the label on this candle:
22.
The person who installed this paper towel dispenser keyhole with barely any space from the cabinet:
23.
And finally, whoever painted this street: