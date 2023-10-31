23 Employees Who Messed Up So Badly At Work, I Have NO Clue How They Got Away With It

They all had one job, and it went very poorly.

Liz Richardson
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Whoever set up this fire escape:

fire escape leads to a balcony with nowhere else to go
u/BadStriking4786 / Via reddit.com

2. The person responsible for delivering this package:

the arrow on the box pointing to which side should be up and the person has instead left it on its side
u/AlienSporez / Via reddit.com

Yeah, I think it's on the wrong side:

3. Whoever forgot this SHOVEL in the ground:

shovel stuck inside the road
u/BadStriking4786 / Via reddit.com

4. The person who wrote this sign...like, can we use Apple Pay or not?

no apple pay note but no is in quotation marks
u/fiirehere / Via reddit.com

5. Whoever worked on this elevator:

up and down arrows are reversed
u/The-Anniy / Via reddit.com

6. The person who installed this sink:

faucet is too close to the side of the sink so hands don&#x27;t fit underneath
u/d4s_bo0t / Via reddit.com

7. The person who set up this display:

rows of planters on display on top of direction that read only 2 planters should be on top
u/WhenMaxAttax / Via reddit.com

8. The people responsible for mislabeling this puzzle:

fox label on a raccoon
u/BadStriking4786 / Via reddit.com

9. The person who didn't print the logo on all 900 of these pens:

pen instead says please use uploaded logo
u/Murky-Plastic6706 / Via reddit.com

10. The person who installed these blinds, which were supposed to make sure the room was completely dark:

the blinds do not cover the entire window
u/panoparker / Via reddit.com

11. The person who was supposed to write "this bag is NOT a toy":

this bag is a toy
u/beaglelover89 / Via reddit.com

12. Whoever put this toilet at the end of the hall:

toilet put at the end of the hall in the bathroom, not in a stall
u/Wahwahheeeeeeeeeee / Via reddit.com

13. This person who put these parking lot signs up the wrong way:

the back of the sign is what the car sees
u/manic_Brain / Via reddit.com
closeup of how the sign is on wrong
14. Whoever installed these new cabinets at work:

handle to the door is on the inside instead of outside
u/georgepopsy / Via reddit.com

15. The person who installed this upside-down door unlock switch:

u/Advanced-Swordfish-5 / Via reddit.com
16. Whoever installed this pipe:

pipe is bent to the left and blocking any flow instead of attaching another pipe
u/4reddityo / Via reddit.com

That doesn't look like a good idea:

17. The person who forgot this cone:

cone has become a part of the street after tar was poured on top
u/OriginalDogeStar / Via reddit.com

18. The person who installed this bathroom door lock...and didn't quiiiiite get it right:

the lock doesn&#x27;t fit
u/ThatBikerHyde / Via reddit.com

19. The person who installed these stairs that lead to nowhere:

stairs leading to a platform that leads to a brick wall
u/Hurricane_Killer / Via reddit.com

20. The person who thought it was a good idea to have a window looking into the BATHROOM:

blinds over the window where you can see into the bathroom
u/Th3_Baconoob / Via reddit.com
21. Whoever placed the label on this candle:

the label is upside down
u/NoelDoesntLikeWinter / Via reddit.com

22. The person who installed this paper towel dispenser keyhole with barely any space from the cabinet:

arrow pointing to the narrow space where the key can&#x27;t fit
u/Naviolii / Via reddit.com
23. And finally, whoever painted this street:

lines on the road painted on crooked
u/ResponsibleSkirt7789 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/onejob