Work & Money·Posted on Sep 5, 202323 Small, Medium, And Large Mistakes Employees Made That I Genuinely Can't Stop Laughing AtI think they might get fired for this...by Liz RichardsonBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. This person who installed these steps: u/uscdigital / Via reddit.com 2. This person who was in charge of this warning label: u/IsotonicCharales17 / Via reddit.com 3. Whoever was responsible for this desk lamp's "on/off" button: u/EntireDot1013 / Via reddit.com 4. This person who was supposed to let you know this plate is microwavable, but...: u/Magic_phil / Via reddit.com u/Magic_phil / Via reddit.com 5. This retail employee who dressed this mannequin: u/thexbeatboxer / Via reddit.com 6. This cable guy who decided not to move the hula hoop: u/oomenya333 / Via reddit.com 7. This person who made a very deceitful packaging label, like which meat is it?!: u/Aidey5510 / Via reddit.com 8. The person who made this electric stove: u/KenQueue1 / Via reddit.com 9. This grocery store employee who put this together: u/Due_Structure_4205 / Via reddit.com 10. This person who baked these chocolate chip cookies: u/ph00p / Via reddit.com 11. Whoever installed this faucet: u/CoolJabez0404 / Via reddit.com 12. Whoever was in charge of making this cheap toilet paper — and left SPLINTERS in it: u/TXCaptainJim / Via reddit.com OUCH. NBC 13. This mislabeled door: u/VerGuy / Via reddit.com 14. This person who stocked this vending machine: u/hhxxttxs0213 / Via reddit.com 15. This person who installed these bathroom stall doors: u/szs196819692003 / Via reddit.com 16. This person who covered this manhole: u/CythiaEgan / Via reddit.com 17. This person who installed a dryer that can't even open all the way: u/NutInsideMeBruh / Via reddit.com u/NutInsideMeBruh / Via reddit.com 18. This person who made this very confusing toy: u/Economy-Limit-5430 / Via reddit.com 19. This person who placed these upside-down building numbers: u/Mizuki_Neko / Via reddit.com 20. This person who made a fortune-less fortune cookie: u/Opening_Bar2125 / Via reddit.com 21. This person who decorated this birthday cake, which is supposed to say, "grandma": u/Charry_64 / Via reddit.com 22. This delivery person who didn't handle this package "with care": u/ChorkPorch / Via reddit.com 23. And finally, this store employee who organized the "stomach relief" section: u/Justahuman16 / Via reddit.com LOL. H/T: r/NotMyJob and r/onejob