    23 Small, Medium, And Large Mistakes Employees Made That I Genuinely Can't Stop Laughing At

    I think they might get fired for this...

    Liz Richardson
    by Liz Richardson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who installed these steps:

    steps go to a window instead of the door
    u/uscdigital / Via reddit.com

    2. This person who was in charge of this warning label:

    smoking is a major cause of stronke
    u/IsotonicCharales17 / Via reddit.com

    3. Whoever was responsible for this desk lamp's "on/off" button:

    label says no instead of on
    u/EntireDot1013 / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who was supposed to let you know this plate is microwavable, but...:

    sticker says microwave available
    u/Magic_phil / Via reddit.com
    u/Magic_phil / Via reddit.com

    5. This retail employee who dressed this mannequin:

    someone put a folded shirt on the mannequin instead of dressing it
    u/thexbeatboxer / Via reddit.com

    6. This cable guy who decided not to move the hula hoop:

    hoola hoop is stuck behind a cable
    u/oomenya333 / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who made a very deceitful packaging label, like which meat is it?!:

    turkey breast made of australian pork
    u/Aidey5510 / Via reddit.com

    8. The person who made this electric stove:

    the burners are off set from their mark
    u/KenQueue1 / Via reddit.com

    9. This grocery store employee who put this together:

    bin full of watermelons with a label for onions
    u/Due_Structure_4205 / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who baked these chocolate chip cookies:

    chocolate chips piled on top of cookies
    u/ph00p / Via reddit.com

    11. Whoever installed this faucet:

    water doesn&#x27;t go into the sink
    u/CoolJabez0404 / Via reddit.com

    12. Whoever was in charge of making this cheap toilet paper — and left SPLINTERS in it:

    a large splinter in the toilet paper
    u/TXCaptainJim / Via reddit.com

    OUCH.

    NBC

    13. This mislabeled door:

    push door labeled pull
    u/VerGuy / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who stocked this vending machine:

    none of the chips are on the shelf
    u/hhxxttxs0213 / Via reddit.com

    15. This person who installed these bathroom stall doors:

    the doors don&#x27;t cover the toilets so they&#x27;re exposed
    u/szs196819692003 / Via reddit.com

    16. This person who covered this manhole:

    square cover on top of the circle hole
    u/CythiaEgan / Via reddit.com

    17. This person who installed a dryer that can't even open all the way:

    door stuck at the wall
    u/NutInsideMeBruh / Via reddit.com
    u/NutInsideMeBruh / Via reddit.com

    18. This person who made this very confusing toy:

    puzzle labeled with different shapes and number that don&#x27;t match the shape they are
    u/Economy-Limit-5430 / Via reddit.com

    19. This person who placed these upside-down building numbers:

    27 upside down
    u/Mizuki_Neko / Via reddit.com

    20. This person who made a fortune-less fortune cookie:

    broken cookie with no fortune
    u/Opening_Bar2125 / Via reddit.com

    21. This person who decorated this birthday cake, which is supposed to say, "grandma":

    happy birthday and the rest is not legible
    u/Charry_64 / Via reddit.com

    22. This delivery person who didn't handle this package "with care":

    handle with care package is ripped
    u/ChorkPorch / Via reddit.com

    23. And finally, this store employee who organized the "stomach relief" section:

    aisle for scissors and calculators labeled as stomach relief
    u/Justahuman16 / Via reddit.com

    LOL.

    H/T: r/NotMyJob and r/onejob