1.This dad who decided this monstrosity was a snack, aka a real "boy dinner":
2.This dad who sanded the hood of his kid's car:
Here's what the OP had to say: "My car did have some rust spots on the hood; I own the car and was looking into places to get my hood repaired. My dad said he would paint it himself a week ago, and I said NO very clearly. He is not trained in car repair, has no experience, and no equipment. Today, he stole my car keys and decided to sand it down without letting me know. Now, I have to get the entire hood repainted."
3.This dad who uses his iPad like a coaster:
4.This dad who thought this ranch could be used for a party:
And yes, it expired on January 7, 2011...12 years ago:
5.This dad who opened the half-and-half like this:
6.This stepdad who ate the only food his kid had for lunch:
7.This dad who truly, truly needs to get rid of this battery pack:
8.This dad who made sure everything fit in the fridge:
9.This dad who put his kid's favorite cup in the freezer overnight:
10.This dad who cuts avocados like this:
11.And this dad:
12.This dad who cut out the middle of this cake...
...stuffed the hole with bread and then tried covering it with frosting:
A MESS.
13.This dad who decided to "help" with this already-finished cottage pie by placing cheap cheese on top:
14.This dad who only bought, like, -1-ply toilet paper:
15.This dad who thinks this is an acceptable way to place his glasses:
16.This dad's workshop:
17.This dad who didn't realize this was a screenshot:
18.This dad who wanted to save money...so he used picture hooks to mount his daughter's TV:
(This will certainly fall down at some point.)
19.And finally, this dad who thinks it's OK to eat this package of meat that was accidentally left in the car trunk for over 48 hours: