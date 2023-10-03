    19 Clueless Dads Who Messed Up So Bad, You Just Gotta Laugh At This Point

    These dads need to be put in time-out.

    Liz Richardson
    by Liz Richardson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This dad who decided this monstrosity was a snack, aka a real "boy dinner":

    Mayo and banana sandwich
    u/jubs2006 / Via reddit.com

    2. This dad who sanded the hood of his kid's car:

    A hood on a car that&#x27;s been sanded
    u/cheap_raviolies / Via reddit.com

    Here's what the OP had to say: "My car did have some rust spots on the hood; I own the car and was looking into places to get my hood repaired. My dad said he would paint it himself a week ago, and I said NO very clearly. He is not trained in car repair, has no experience, and no equipment. Today, he stole my car keys and decided to sand it down without letting me know. Now, I have to get the entire hood repainted."

    Fox

    3. This dad who uses his iPad like a coaster:

    A drink on someone&#x27;s iPad
    u/shamspotato / Via reddit.com

    4. This dad who thought this ranch could be used for a party:

    Expired ranch dressing
    u/emalpage / Via reddit.com

    And yes, it expired on January 7, 2011...12 years ago:

    Expired ranch
    u/emalpage / Via reddit.com

    5. This dad who opened the half-and-half like this:

    A carton opened poorly
    u/onesadbean / Via reddit.com

    6. This stepdad who ate the only food his kid had for lunch:

    &quot;If it was your dinner, sorry it was good.&quot;
    u/Living_Variation316 / Via reddit.com

    7. This dad who truly, truly needs to get rid of this battery pack:

    A phone opened up
    u/OriginWizard / Via reddit.com

    8. This dad who made sure everything fit in the fridge:

    A bent milk jug
    u/Cyataxz / Via reddit.com

    9. This dad who put his kid's favorite cup in the freezer overnight:

    A cracked glass
    u/SnoopBoiiiii / Via reddit.com

    10. This dad who cuts avocados like this:

    An avocado cut with the pit attached
    u/IamAdogHi / Via reddit.com

    11. And this dad:

    An avocado cut with the pit attached
    u/Hipplyhoppz / Via reddit.com

    12. This dad who cut out the middle of this cake...

    A cake that&#x27;s missing the center
    u/TwujZnajomy27 / Via reddit.com

    ...stuffed the hole with bread and then tried covering it with frosting:

    Someone trying to stuff the middle of a cake
    u/TwujZnajomy27 / Via reddit.com

    A MESS.

    A cake that&#x27;s been re-stuffed
    u/TwujZnajomy27 / Via reddit.com

    13. This dad who decided to "help" with this already-finished cottage pie by placing cheap cheese on top:

    A pie covered in sandwich cheese
    u/HelloMikkii / Via reddit.com

    14. This dad who only bought, like, -1-ply toilet paper:

    see-through toilet paper
    u/Stabbi_nyfe / Via reddit.com

    15. This dad who thinks this is an acceptable way to place his glasses:

    Glasses placed with the lenses touching the table
    u/_4ndr3AX / Via reddit.com

    16. This dad's workshop:

    Tools hanging on the wall
    u/sab340 / Via reddit.com

    17. This dad who didn't realize this was a screenshot:

    &quot;I&#x27;m just sending you what I was emailed&quot;
    u/LilyGaming / Via reddit.com

    18. This dad who wanted to save money...so he used picture hooks to mount his daughter's TV:

    Picture hooks on a wall-mounted TV
    u/IJKProductions / Via reddit.com

    (This will certainly fall down at some point.)

    Arrow pointing to a picture hook
    u/IJKProductions / Via reddit.com

    19. And finally, this dad who thinks it's OK to eat this package of meat that was accidentally left in the car trunk for over 48 hours:

    Gray meat
    u/Lunex209 / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating