19 Wild "Company Secrets" That More People Should Know, Straight From Former Employees

"I worked for a large cable company years ago. We were taught that if you called in about services being down and were trying to get them fixed, not to give you credit for the time they were down unless you asked, no matter how long it may be. Even if you did ask for credit, we often only gave it to you for the days you called in. So, if you had a storm roll through and didn't have service for more than one day, you had to call each day. If you took the liberty to credit them anyway, you would be coached to do it the proper way. We often used this downtime to upsell you on additional channels, faster internet speeds, etc, for when it did return."