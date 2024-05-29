People on the internet have shared several stories of what led to their divorce, but for some people, the end of their marriage came a lot sooner than they expected.
So, if you got divorced in your first year of marriage, what went wrong?
Maybe you thought you met the love of your life and married quickly, but it immediately became clear that you were NOT compatible. Looking back, you wish you had given the relationship more time to get to know each other before tying the knot.
Perhaps after you got married, you discovered dark secrets or cheating, which your spouse was keeping from you the entire time you were dating, and you were completely betrayed.
Maybe you had a great marriage until toxic family members came into the picture and pulled you and your spouse apart.
Or perhaps, you thought marriage would fix issues in the relationship, but you soon realized you were never ready to take that next step.
If you got divorced in your first year of marriage, tell us what went wrong — and how things are now. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.