    16 Screenshots Of Selfish, Entitled, And Arrogant Students And Classmates Who Think The Whole World Revolves Around Them

    These kids are a literal nightmare.

    Liz Richardson
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This classmate who just wants another classmate's paper instead of following the instructions for the assignment:

    &quot;are you gonna send me your paper?&quot;
    u/rigiied / Via reddit.com

    2. These students who leave their trash like this for the janitor to clean up:

    A trash can piled high with garbage
    u/Wrong_Swimming_3425 / Via reddit.com

    3. This student who's upset his teacher contacted his parents because of his bad grades and bad behavior in class:

    &quot;School legit sucks&quot;
    u/heck_poyo4 / Via reddit.com

    4. These kids who destroyed a fellow classmate's school project to reuse the board — and didn't even ask for permission first:

    A blank science fair board
    u/zugth / Via reddit.com

    5. These students who were apparently wasting food and using it to damage school property:

    &quot;Students are wasting food and using it to damage school property&quot;
    u/GeorgeSmithOnYoutube / Via reddit.com

    6. These students who left the bathroom like this after the first day of school:

    A bathroom with trash all over the floor
    u/unwanted-tomatoes / Via reddit.com

    7. This kid who took up two handicap spots in the school parking lot:

    A track parked badly
    u/Centipede6942011 / Via reddit.com

    8. The students who keep peeling the trackpads off the communal computers at school:

    A peeling track pod on a laptop
    u/cuandos / Via reddit.com

    9. And these students who do this to the Chromebooks at school:

    A Chromebook missing buttons
    reddit.com

    10. This student who apparently lied to her teacher that her grandmother passed away:

    &quot;Both of her grandmother&#x27;s are living and healthy&quot;
    u/galacticbees / Via reddit.com

    11. These students who park like this in the school parking lot:

    Cars parked terribly
    u/Elenawsome1 / Via reddit.com

    12. This classmate who borrowed someone's calculator...and returned it covered in scribbles:

    A calculator with scribbled writing on it
    u/beefyturban / Via reddit.com

    13. This student — apparently a notorious cheater in class — who copied the answers from another student's test, including their name:

    A spelling test with the same names
    u/mwachsmuth / Via reddit.com

    14. This kid who stuffed a cheeseburger into a computer at school:

    A cheeseburger stuck in a computer
    u/GizmoGeek1224 / Via reddit.com

    15. This classmate who asks for other students' pens in class, and then does this to them:

    Someone taking the ink out of a pen
    u/Unknowngamer42 / Via reddit.com

    16. And finally, these students who broke all the board games in class and threw them in the trash:

    Closeup of a trash can
    u/Ma_Name_Is_Jeff / Via reddit.com

    Not OK. What are the most entitled things you witnessed classmates do in school? Let us know in the comments below.