1.
This classmate who just wants another classmate's paper instead of following the instructions for the assignment:
2.
These students who leave their trash like this for the janitor to clean up:
3.
This student who's upset his teacher contacted his parents because of his bad grades and bad behavior in class:
4.
These kids who destroyed a fellow classmate's school project to reuse the board — and didn't even ask for permission first:
5.
These students who were apparently wasting food and using it to damage school property:
6.
These students who left the bathroom like this after the first day of school:
7.
This kid who took up two handicap spots in the school parking lot:
8.
The students who keep peeling the trackpads off the communal computers at school:
9.
And these students who do this to the Chromebooks at school:
10.
This student who apparently lied to her teacher that her grandmother passed away:
11.
These students who park like this in the school parking lot:
12.
This classmate who borrowed someone's calculator...and returned it covered in scribbles:
13.
This student — apparently a notorious cheater in class — who copied the answers from another student's test, including their name:
14.
This kid who stuffed a cheeseburger into a computer at school:
15.
This classmate who asks for other students' pens in class, and then does this to them:
16.
And finally, these students who broke all the board games in class and threw them in the trash:
Not OK. What are the most entitled things you witnessed classmates do in school? Let us know in the comments below.