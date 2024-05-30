Married People Revealed The Darkest Secrets They've Been Keeping From Their Spouses For Years, And Some Of These Are Heartbreaking

5. "I never told my wife that her mother tried to have sex with me."

"It was early in our marriage, when we were living with her to save money for our own place. Her marriage of 28 years had ended badly, and she was emotionally fragile. She was very drunk and was absolutely horrified at what she had done when she sobered up. I promised not to ever tell my wife, and I never did — even when she and I were fighting near the end of our marriage. Some things are too cruel to do, even when you're trying to hurt each other."

—u/46from1971