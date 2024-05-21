Hey, I'm Liz! I'm an American living in the US and love traveling. While I've been around the country and outside the States, I've been dreaming of going to Europe for years. So, when I finally carved out some time for a trip, I was stoked. But despite the stories — positive and negative — I've heard from friends and people online about their experiences abroad, I had no idea what to really expect.
Over two weeks, I spent time in a few different cities in Ireland, Italy, and France. Despite only having a brief time in each location (three to four days), I noticed some subtle and larger cultural differences as a first-time visitor that I appreciated — and that I wish were more common in the US. So, let's talk about it!
1.The food. Oh, where do I begin? Nearly every dish was delicious, and I'm no food expert, but I could tell there was also a difference in the quality. Europe is known for having fresh foods that are less processed than the US, and I noticed a clear change in how I felt after eating.
2.Speaking of food, many restaurant menus are very transparent about food allergies. In Dublin, the restaurants I visited included numbers next to each menu item (like the example I pulled from Reddit below) that indicate whether a dish contains a particular allergen. For people with any food restrictions, this makes dining out soo much more accessible.
In Europe, establishments are responsible for indicating whether the ingredients in their foods may include any of these 14 main allergens to inform the consumer (hence the transparency!).
3.The walkable cities. While I've previously lived in walkable cities in the US, my current city isn't the most walkable, and I've missed that. And apparently, I'm not the only one. According to a survey by The National Association of Realtors, walkable communities are in demand in the US; Americans living in a walkable community reported having a higher quality of life, and 78% of participants said they are willing to pay more to live in one. So, I appreciated how walkable cities like Rome, Venice, Paris, London, and Dublin were; I saw tons of locals and tourists enjoying the city on foot and bikes. We walked well over 10,000 steps a day (comfortable shoes are a must!), and I loved that it allows you to take in the iconic sights up close.
4.Speaking of getting around, there are some unique forms of transportation. For example, in Venice, a city surrounded by water, you don't get around by car — you can explore on foot or catch a ride on a water taxi.
5.The bathrooms are cleaner and have more privacy. We've all encountered unpleasant public bathrooms, but for some reason, in Europe, I just...didn't? (I don't know if this is the norm, but I was impressed!) Also, the stalls actually provide privacy and have no awkward gaps like most public bathrooms in the US.
Meanwhile, in the US, we're used to having stalls with these massive gaps (like this example below from Reddit) that could potentially expose you to, well, everyone.
6.The free drinking water. Yes, it's true. Cities like Rome have public water fountains with free drinking water. (I'd recommend having a reusable water bottle on hand.) These decorative fountains are safe to drink from and can save you money!
7.The outdoor dining. In cities like Paris and Rome, I instantly noticed how common outdoor dining is — especially since restaurants and cafés can get VERY crowded inside. While walking through these cities, you'll see plenty of people enjoying a meal outside all day and night.
8.The people. Now, I'm not saying Europeans are better than Americans or vice versa, but there were some fascinating social differences I picked up on. I found navigating cities where English isn't the primary language refreshing — it gets you out of your world and inspires you to learn another one. People mostly just mind their business, but depending on where you are, they can also be friendly. (If you're in a non-English speaking country, I highly recommend learning some basic phrases to get by.)
I studied French for years and loved having the opportunity to use it in France. One of my favorite memories was speaking to local food vendors — many of whom only spoke French! —at the Place du Marché Notre-Dame (a marketplace) and even learning a little bit about their businesses. I noticed that people appreciate your effort to speak their language, even if you're not fluent.
9.The architecture. You are surrounded by breathtaking architecture and historic buildings everywhere you go. Many places in the US have cool architecture, but Americans have had some strong feelings about the rise of "ugly" contemporary buildings in US cities. Like, imagine living in Rome and just strolling by the Trevi Fountain on your way to work every day.
10.Since countries are right next to each other, people are often more well-traveled in Europe since they can more easily visit a new place. Even before going to Europe, I've always admired this from afar. In the US, we can drive from one state to another here (which is still great; no matter what, traveling is a privilege!) — but casually vacationing in other countries just hours away sounds like a dream. I got a little taste of it when I traveled from London to Paris on the Eurostar train.
11.And finally, dining is more leisurely. When you go out to eat, there's no rush to leave. (Often, in the US, you know when you've overstayed your welcome.) Typically, you have to ask your server for the bill, and it might be a while before they hand it to you. So, if you're in a hurry, be prepared to wait. This took some getting used to, but I appreciated that dining was an experience, not something to speed through.
All in all, I know that no place is perfect, and everyone's traveling experiences will be different. For me, visiting Europe for the first time was memorable; it was fun exploring a new place and culture for a short while, and I'm excited to return one day and discover more.
So, fellow Americans, what cultural differences have YOU noticed — and appreciated — while traveling abroad? Let me know in the comments below!