3.

The walkable cities. While I've previously lived in walkable cities in the US, my current city isn't the most walkable, and I've missed that. And apparently, I'm not the only one. According to a survey by The National Association of Realtors, walkable communities are in demand in the US ; Americans living in a walkable community reported having a higher quality of life, and 78% of participants said they are willing to payto live in one. So, I appreciated how walkable cities like Rome, Venice, Paris, London, and Dublin were; I saw tons of locals and tourists enjoying the city on foot and bikes. We walked10,000 steps a day (comfortable shoes are a must!), and I loved that it allows you to take in the iconic sights up close.