11.

"I also responded to a call that probably came in as 'male acting strangely' or 'mental distress' or 'unknown' or something. I got there, and there was a middle-aged, maybe slightly older couple and the man was having a stroke or TIA (transient ischemic attack). He needed to go to the hospital, but he was fighting us. I had to restrain him (and this was no easy task I was in late high school at the time and this was an adult), while someone else put him on oxygen or tried to get him on the stretcher or something. As we're dealing with him — and everything's taking longer because we can't get him to cooperate and he's throwing off his oxygen mask and fighting us (physically) the whole way — we learn that: while he's not capable of answering our questions and is speaking to us frantically in another language (can't remember what it was), it turns out that he actually does speak English. He's even a doctor."