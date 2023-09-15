    I Tried 8 Of The Most Viral Detangling Brushes For Curly Hair, And Here’s My Honest Review Of Them

    From the Denman to the Tangle Teezer, I put these viral brushes to the test.

    Liz Richardson
    by Liz Richardson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hi! I'm Liz! I absolutely love natural hair and writing about it. This year, I've been on a journey to improve the health of my hair and retain more length. And today, we're going to dive into detangling.

    the author&#x27;s curly hair without product
    For a bit of info about my hair, I have type 4 hair with a mixture of 3c/4a curls. My hair is also low-porosity and is prone to tangling and split ends.

    With my hair journey, one of my biggest goals has been to reduce breakage. If you have curly and/or coily hair, you know that knots and tangles are super common, and they can wreak havoc on your strands. Learning how to detangle my hair in a gentle way has been a game-changer in my routine — and the brushes and combs I use play a huge role in that.

    someone running a pick through their curls
    Peopleimages / Getty Images / iStockphoto

     

    I haven't upgraded my detangling tools in ages. So, I scoured the internet to find the latest detangling and styling brushes that people have been RAVING about online.

    Today, I'm putting eight of the most highly rated brushes to the test to see which ones are actually worth it. And, at the end, we'll have an overall winner.

    Here are the eight detangling brushes I chose that have been loved by the natural hair community. Currently, the prices range from $4.99 to $15.99:

    the brushes laid out
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    1. The EZ Detangler Brush Dupe ($4.99). You can find the original EZ Detangler Brush here ($16.95).

    2. Denman D3 Original Styler 7 Row ($20.00)

    3. Tangle Teezer “The Ultimate Detangler” Brush ($15.99)

    4. Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush ($21.99)

    5. PATTERN Shower Brush ($17.00)

    6. KAZMALEJE KurlsPlus Paddle Hair Comb  ($22.49)

    7. Wet Brush Original Detangler ($7.20)

    8. Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangler BIGGIE ($14.88)

    Is the hype legit? Does price matter when it comes to quality? Here's what I did to find out...

    When it comes to a good detangler brush, I look for one that: 1) makes detangling an easier process without causing unnecessary breakage (I do expect to shed hair while detangling, but I try to avoid excessive shedding), AND 2) defines my curls well so they're ready for styling.

    As a bonus, I do like it when a brush is fairly easy to clean and maintain (and is quality enough to last for a long time)!

    For the test, I scored the brushes from 1–5 based on three categories and averaged each score to get an overall score. Here are the categories I used below:

    1) DETANGLING: Does the brush detangle my hair thoroughly and with ease or is it a struggle? 

    2) CURL DEFINITION: How do my curls look after using it? Does it clump my curls well and give them some definition?

    3) PREVENTING BREAKAGE: Does it detangle hair gently? Or, do I have a ton of shedding? 

    I started off following my usual wash-day routine. For shampoo, I used the Giovanni Tea Tree Triple Threat Invigorating Shampoo, and I lightly finger-detangled my curls while I cleansed.

    hand holding the shampoo bottle
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    After shampooing, I usually detangle with a brush while the deep conditioner is in my hair. I leave the conditioner in for 20 minutes before washing it out. For deep conditioning, I used the Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque.

    the jar of the product
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    So for the test, I divided my freshly shampooed, damp hair into eight sections (so I could review each brush individually). Then, I applied the deep conditioner on each section and used the brushes to rake the product through and detangle my curls. Here's how they measured up:

    The EZ Detangler Brush (Dupe)It's my old faithful for a reason.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    This is my current detangler brush from Magic Collection that I use for every wash day. I found it years ago at a beauty supply store for pretty cheap, and it's a dupe of the super popular EZ Detangler Brush. I, of course, had to use it in this experiment to see how it compared to the new brushes I'd be trying out. 

    ✅ THE PROS: I love that this brush has flexible bristles that make the detangling process soooo easy. It has a wide design, so I can use it on larger and smaller sections of hair, and it clumps my curls fairly well. Since I've had this brush the longest, I know that it's quite durable, and even though it's a dupe and the cheapest option, I haven't had any issues with it falling apart.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    ❌ THE CONS: The brush has a lot of crevices for hair products you apply (like creams, gels, etc.) to get stuck in, so it can get messy pretty easily. You'll want to make sure you clean it well, getting into all the tiny spaces between the bristles, which takes a little time. And, compared to the other brushes I tried later on, I did notice that I had a lot more shed hair, so it may cause some breakage if you're not gentle.

    the results with curly hair
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    Overall, I still love this brush. It does the job, but I was curious if there were better options. I gave it a final score of 3.5/5, with the breakdown below:

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    DETANGLING: 5/5

    CURL DEFINITION: 3.5/5

    PREVENTING BREAKAGE: 2/5

    Denman D3 Original Styler 7 RowI had my doubts, but I was pleasantly surprised.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    I used to own a Denman brush years ago, and back then, my first impression wasn't the best 😬. Many people love the Denman, especially for achieving defined curls, but it was hard to brush through my hair, and it ripped out quite a few strands in the process. I haven't tried it since then, BUT over the years, my natural hair routine improved, and I've learned many more styling techniques for taking care of my curls. So, I bought a brand-new Denman for this test, and I was ready to see if my experience would be different.

    ✅ THE PROS: To my surprise, the Denman did NOT rip out my hair this time around — in fact, I shockingly had little breakage. (Making sure my hair was wet and well-saturated with product helped!) The brush has several firm bristles that got rid of tangles quite well and made my curls bouncy and well-defined. In the end, I had elongated, fully detangled curls that I was seriously impressed by.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    ❌ THE CONS: When it comes to detangling, you'll want to start off slow and take your time with the Denman, or you *might* encounter some breakage. For my hair type, it took a few brushes through the ends of my hair to get rid of tangles before I was able to brush the rest of my hair. Also, cleaning the brush may take extra time to catch any hairs stuck between the bristles.

    the results of bouncy curls
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    The Denman was definitely one of my favorites so far — but I may prefer it more for styling than detangling during wash day. I gave it a solid 4/5!

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    DETANGLING: 3/5

    CURL DEFINITION: 5/5

    PREVENTING BREAKAGE: 4/5

    Tangle Teezer “The Ultimate Detangler” BrushIt's glides like butter!

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    The Tangle Teezer was one of the brushes I was looking forward to trying out the most. I've seen just about everyone talk about it for both styling and detangling. So, I was ready to put it to the test. 

    ✅ THE PROS: The Tangle Teezer EFFORTLESSLY glided through my hair. The teeth are flexible, and I had no snags, even though this section of my hair has a mix of textures — from tighter to looser curls. Since this brush has several rows of teeth, I felt it did a great job at distributing my deep conditioner evenly throughout my hair. I also didn't get a ton of breakage while using it.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    ❌ THE CONS: While this brush does an AMAZING job at detangling, I didn't get as much curl definition; it separates the curls and untangles them very well, but for my texture, it didn't give me clumped curls that I would typically go for when styling. Also, since there are tons of teeth, it takes more time to remove the leftover strands of hair and product to clean out the brush. Both of these weren't huge dealbreakers, but something I'd keep in mind.

    author brushing hair and showing results of detangled curls
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    The Tangle Teezer seriously gets the job done, and I could see myself reaching for it over and over again on wash day. I was super impressed! But at nearly $30 (when it's not on sale), it's the most expensive one in the bunch. Overall, I gave it a 4.1/5.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    DETANGLING: 5/5

    CURL DEFINITION: 3.5/5

    PREVENTING BREAKAGE: 3.9/5

    Felicia Leatherwood Detangler BrushLittle to no breakage!

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    Like the Tangle Teezer, I've seen a lot of positive reviews onine about the Felicia Leatherwood brush, so I expected good results.

    ✅ THE PROS: Welp, here's a spoiler: This brush gave me the least amount of breakage out of all the brushes I tried. The brush is sturdy and the bristles aren't flexible, but I found this worked really well to comb through my curls without any snags. After first trying out this brush on wet hair for wash day, I've also tried it on blow-dried hair, and it worked wonders to gently detangle dry hair. Plus, I appreciate that the back rows of the brush are flexible, which makes cleaning effortless.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    ❌ THE CONS: When it comes to curl definition, I didn't get curls as defined as the Denman, but if you're just looking for a good detangler, it does the job well.

    the undefined curls as the result
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    Almost no notes for this one! I loved that I barely had any breakage with the Felicia Leatherwood brush. I gave it a 4.2/5.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    DETANGLING: 4.8/5

    CURL DEFINITION: 3/5

    PREVENTING BREAKAGE: 4.8/5

    PATTERN Shower BrushNot the experience I hoped for...but there's hope?

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    If you don't already know, Tracee Ellis Ross is the founder of PATTERN Beauty, a haircare line that includes hair tools and products. I'd never tried anything from PATTERN before, but I've heard and read several positive reviews from her line.

    ✅ THE PROS: This brush feels like quality. It's so sturdy and sleek, and it has some weight to it. Plus, its bristles are stiff, which I found can work well for definition. I had some incredibly bouncy, defined curls after detangling, which I LOVED. It was probably the best curl definition I'd seen so far.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    ❌ THE CONS: I'll be honest — the process of detangling my hair was ROUGH. Compared to some other brushes that could work with my tighter curls, this one didn't glide through smoothly; it took way more time to detangle my hair thoroughly, especially since the bristles are so hard. Initially, I couldn't even get this brush through my curls, and the only way I got it to work was by working in smaller sections. I really liked my defined curls after brushing, but I realize that this shower brush is *unsurprisingly* probably best used in the shower, when your hair is soaking wet, so it can glide through easier.

    the hair brushing through and the end result
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    I really wanted to like the PATTERN brush more. It could be a user error, or maybe it doesn't work as well for my texture. But either way, I'll try it out again sometime. But for a first impression, I gave it a 3.2/5.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    DETANGLING: 1.5/5

    CURL DEFINITION: 5/5

    PREVENTING BREAKAGE: 3/5

    KAZMALEJE KurlsPlus Paddle Hair CombNot gonna lie...I'm obsessed with this.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    I can't even begin to explain how excited I was to try this paddle comb. I've seen it at Target a million times and was always curious about its design. I also love that it has a curved, pointed tip at the end of the handle for parting and sectioning your hair, which is pretty convenient!

    ✅ THE PROS: This comb has hard, plastic teeth that actually define your curls super well. It gave me large, clumped curls, which I really loved! Plus, since the teeth are so spaced out, it makes detangling a ridiculously fast process, and cleaning the comb is easy peasy. I also had virtually no snags at all while combing my hair. If you're in a rush, it's easy to detangle large sections of hair in a short amount of time.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    ❌ THE CONS: Honestly, it was hard to think of cons for this one. One thing I noticed was that since the teeth are so large and spaced out, they may not detangle your hair as thoroughly as brushes that have smaller bristles, so you mayyy miss some tangles. I still felt my hair was decently detangled, but it's something to keep in mind!

    the defined curls after brushing
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    After using this paddle comb for the first time, I couldn't wait to use it again. I can see myself reaching for it to quickly brush out my hair whether it's wet or dry, curly, blown-out, or flat-ironed straight. It's giving ~versatility~ for sure. And for that, I gave it a 4.6/5.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    DETANGLING: 4.9/5

    CURL DEFINITION: 4/5

    PREVENTING BREAKAGE: 5/5

    Wet Brush Original DetanglerIt's classic, it does the job, and it's affordable.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    You've probably seen the Wet Brush before, and chances are, you've also used it. I've had this brush for years, but it has remained untouched in my closet. I couldn't remember whether I liked it back then, so I was curious to give this another shot. 

    ✅ THE PROS: I was surprised at how easily this brush glided through my hair! The bristles are very flexible, and there were no snags while I was using it. In terms of definition, it didn't really clump my curls like some other brushes, but I knew my hair was detangled well.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    ❌ THE CONS: I'm not the biggest fan of the design. The brush has ball-tipped bristles that make it harder to clean as hair strands and hair products can get stuck under them, and I did experience some breakage. Also, the brush has a cushion that water can get trapped under very easily, and it's hard to get it out.

    curls not as defined as the result
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    The original Wet Brush could be improved, and there are better options out there, but it's not a bad option if you're looking for something under $10. I'd give it a 3/5.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    DETANGLING: 3.5/5

    CURL DEFINITION: 3/5

    PREVENTING BREAKAGE: 2.5/5

    Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangler BIGGIEOur final brush, and it surprised me (not in a good way).

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    This brush from Crave caught my attention, so I was excited to see how it would perform! I'd never used anything like it before, and I had no idea what to expect.

    ✅ THE PROS: The curved handle felt very comfortable and gave me a good grip while detangling, and it glided through my hair really well. I also loved that the outer bristles are particularly long, which I imagine would work especially well for thick hair.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    ❌ THE CONS: I don't think I'd use this brush for styling, as my hair looked a bit frizzy after using it. Also, since there are so many bristles, it did take the longest to clean (I recommend using a comb to remove any remaining hair!). In terms of breakage, I did get quite a few shed hair strands.

    the separated curls
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    I loved the unique (and cute) design of the Crave brush — but I'll be honest, I was hoping to get a better curl definition! If I was in a rush to do my hair, it wouldn't be my first choice due to the potential breakage. But if I had the extra time to carefully detangle my hair, I would reach for it again. I gave it a 3.3/5.

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    DETANGLING: 4.9/5

    CURL DEFINITION: 2/5

    PREVENTING BREAKAGE: 3/5

    Whew, what a long wash day! But the results are in, and we have a winner — the KAZMALEJE KurlsPlus Paddle Hair Comb! I love this brush's design and how quick and easy it was to detangle my hair type. While there are brushes that provide even more definition, I was very satisfied with the results. Plus, I didn't have much breakage, which is a huge win.

    the author holding all the brushes
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    And, yes, I now have wayyy more brushes than I probably need and may never need to buy another hairbrush ever again. But believe me when I say I'll be using each and every one of them for all of my detangling and styling needs.

    Ultimately, any of these brushes can work well for you, depending on your hair type and preferences. But here are my final rankings in order below!

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    1. BEST OVERALL — KAZMALEJE KurlsPlus Paddle Hair Comb: 4.6/5

    2. LEAST BREAKAGE — Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush: 4.2/5

    3. BEST DETANGLING — Tangle Teezer “The Ultimate Detangler” Brush: 4.1/5

    4. BEST FOR STYLING — Denman D3 Original Styler 7 Row: 4/5

    5. MOST UNIQUE DESIGN — Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangler BIGGIE: 3/5

    6. VERSATILE FOR STYLING AND DETANGLING — The EZ Detangler Brush (Dupe): 3.5/5

    7. BEST CURL DEFINITION — PATTERN Shower Brush: 3.2/5

    8. MOST AFFORDABLE* — Wet Brush Original Detangler: 3/5

    *the most affordable brush that's not a dupe!

