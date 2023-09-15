For the test, I scored the brushes from 1–5 based on three categories and averaged each score to get an overall score. Here are the categories I used below:

1) DETANGLING: Does the brush detangle my hair thoroughly and with ease or is it a struggle?



2) CURL DEFINITION: How do my curls look after using it? Does it clump my curls well and give them some definition?

3) PREVENTING BREAKAGE: Does it detangle hair gently? Or, do I have a ton of shedding?