Hi! I'm Liz! I absolutely love natural hair and writing about it. This year, I've been on a journey to improve the health of my hair and retain more length. And today, we're going to dive into detangling.
For a bit of info about my hair, I have type 4 hair with a mixture of 3c/4a curls. My hair is also low-porosity and is prone to tangling and split ends.
With my hair journey, one of my biggest goals has been to reduce breakage. If you have curly and/or coily hair, you know that knots and tangles are super common, and they can wreak havoc on your strands. Learning how to detangle my hair in a gentle way has been a game-changer in my routine — and the brushes and combs I use play a huge role in that.
I haven't upgraded my detangling tools in ages. So, I scoured the internet to find the latest detangling and styling brushes that people have been RAVING about online.
Today, I'm putting eight of the most highly rated brushes to the test to see which ones are actually worth it. And, at the end, we'll have an overall winner.
Here are the eight detangling brushes I chose that have been loved by the natural hair community. Currently, the prices range from $4.99 to $15.99:
Is the hype legit? Does price matter when it comes to quality? Here's what I did to find out...
When it comes to a good detangler brush, I look for one that: 1) makes detangling an easier process without causing unnecessary breakage (I do expect to shed hair while detangling, but I try to avoid excessive shedding), AND 2) defines my curls well so they're ready for styling.
For the test, I scored the brushes from 1–5 based on three categories and averaged each score to get an overall score. Here are the categories I used below:
1) DETANGLING: Does the brush detangle my hair thoroughly and with ease or is it a struggle?
2) CURL DEFINITION: How do my curls look after using it? Does it clump my curls well and give them some definition?
3) PREVENTING BREAKAGE: Does it detangle hair gently? Or, do I have a ton of shedding?