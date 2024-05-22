1.
This MLM scammer who forgot to change her recruiting template:
2.
This guy who decided to show off his bank account to impress a woman:
3.
This guy a woman met online who called her the wrong name...and then HAD to change the subject to this:
4.
This unsuccessful opener:
5.
This person who forgot their friend was saying goodbye to her grandfather today:
6.
This guy who went on one date with this person two YEARS ago but keeps...texting:
7.
This person who sent their dad a Father's Day message (and it's also their birthday):
8.
This guy who kept DM'ing this person then decided he "dodged a bullet":
9.
This coworker who "accidentally" sent this message:
10.
And this "accidental" text from a married neighbor:
11.
This group leader who got jealous:
12.
This dad who made SURE his message was sent:
13.
This person who changed their mind:
14.
This person who tried their best:
15.
This woman who forgot she lied to this person about her number a year later:
16.
This person's response after inappropriately calling someone "baby":
17.
And finally, this grandma who may have been trying to do a Google search: