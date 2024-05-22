    MLM Scams, Cheating Spouses, And 15 Other Suuuper Awkward Text Messages People Sent

    Liz Richardson
    by Liz Richardson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This MLM scammer who forgot to change her recruiting template:

    The initial message invites the recipient to join a new adventure and asks if they would watch an info video; the response declines the invitation and suggests checking the template used
    2. This guy who decided to show off his bank account to impress a woman:

    Text message saying &quot;hey&quot; with a flirty emoji and a screenshot showing a bank account balance with $330.31 in checking and $4,000.00 in savings
    Text conversation where one person tries to flirt and sends a screenshot of their bank account; the other asks why, and they respond that it&#x27;s to show how much they have
    3. This guy a woman met online who called her the wrong name...and then HAD to change the subject to this:

    A text conversation where one person apologizes for messaging the wrong person, thinking it was Pamela; the other corrects them and says their name is not Pamela
    4. This unsuccessful opener:

    A text message conversation where a tennis ball emoji appears twice: the sender apologizes for the ball, asks how the recipient is, then the recipient tells them to take it back and &quot;have it back and f*** off&quot;
    5. This person who forgot their friend was saying goodbye to her grandfather today:

    Text message conversation, first person says, &quot;I&#x27;m so bored I want to die;&quot; response shows a photo of a person in bed with an emoji covering the face and says, &quot;Grandpa says same;&quot; The reply is is, &quot;Oh my god I&#x27;m sorry.&quot;
    6. This guy who went on one date with this person two YEARS ago but keeps...texting:

    Text conversation showing various messages from different dates, with a guy asking to meet up repeatedly with no reply
    7. This person who sent their dad a Father's Day message (and it's also their birthday):

    Screen showing a &quot;Love you, happy father&#x27;s day&quot; message sent within a chat app at 12:08 PM, followed by a large thumbs-up reaction
    8. This guy who kept DM'ing this person then decided he "dodged a bullet":

    Text exchange: &quot;U single?&quot; &quot;Nope, I have a bf&quot; &quot;Thank God Dodged that Bullet gg&quot; with thumbs-up emoji reactions
    9. This coworker who "accidentally" sent this message:

    Text conversation discussing plans; one person invites another to a boxing event, but they can&#x27;t go due to traveling to Amsterdam, the person says: &quot;Thanks gorgeous; oops, sent that to the wrong person, sorry&quot;
    10. And this "accidental" text from a married neighbor:

    11. This group leader who got jealous:

    A chat conversation. One person says they were kicked out of a group for being disrespectful, and the group&#x27;s owner wants to be the most liked person in the group
    12. This dad who made SURE his message was sent:

    Text conversation: Dad repeatedly texts &quot;Will pick you up&quot; ten times; the recipient replies, &quot;I don&#x27;t think I will be up to it,&quot; then &quot;You have texted me that 9 times now please stop;&quot; Dad sends two more &quot;Will pick you up.&quot;
    13. This person who changed their mind:

    A text conversation where one person suggests making out, the other responds skeptically, then admits to using drugs, and receives a sarcastic response that says, &quot;Oh that&#x27;s good&quot;
    14. This person who tried their best:

    Text conversation between two people; person one says they found the other&#x27;s information through social media, apologizes if it felt creepy, and then flirts
    15. This woman who forgot she lied to this person about her number a year later:

    A text from 2019 says they met at the bar last night and she gave him her number, the response says must be a wrong number; but then a year later the same number texts about a group project they&#x27;re in together
    16. This person's response after inappropriately calling someone "baby":

    The first person says &quot;hi baby,&quot; the second says &quot;don&#x27;t call me that,&quot; and the first claims they were using speech to text and talking to their baby cousin
    17. And finally, this grandma who may have been trying to do a Google search:

    A series of three text messages reads &quot;how do you clean poo stains from a rug, rug stains, poo stains google&quot;
