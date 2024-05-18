Skip To Content
People Are Revealing The "Unspoken" Rules Of Plane Etiquette, And I'm Curious If You Agree

"The middle seat gets two armrests. Anyone who violates this rule is a turd." 😬

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

Summertime's coming, and you may take a flight or two to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. But here's the thing: There are common do's and don'ts of plane etiquette (aka, how not to be rude on a plane!), but some of them have the internet divided.

I grabbed some of the "unspoken" rules of plane etiquette people shared on Reddit, and all you have to do is agree or disagree with them. Ready?

Responses were pulled from this Reddit thread by impeccableflaws and this one by yankeeblue42

What are some other "unspoken" rules of plane etiquette? Let us know in the comments below!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

