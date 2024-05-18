People Are Revealing The "Unspoken" Rules Of Plane Etiquette, And I'm Curious If You Agree

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
Summertime's coming, and you may take a flight or two to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. But here's the thing: There are common do's and don'ts of plane etiquette (aka, how not to be rude on a plane!), but some of them have the internet divided.
I grabbed some of the "unspoken" rules of plane etiquette people shared on Reddit, and all you have to do is agree or disagree with them. Ready?
Responses were pulled from this Reddit thread by impeccableflaws and this one by yankeeblue42.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.