Shia LaBeouf Was Arrested For Alleged Public Drunkenness In Georgia

Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia early Saturday morning on charges of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction, officials said.

The actor, known for his roles in Transformers and Disturbia, was arrested in Savannah for acting “disorderly” after he asked a bystander and an officer that he approached for a cigarette around 4 a.m. local time , a police statement said.

“When LaBeouf wasn’t given a cigarette, he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” the statement said. “He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer.”

LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel when the officer first attempted to arrest him, police said. He was ultimately arrested in the hotel’s lobby, where his “disorderly behavior” allegedly continued.

He was released on a $7,000 bond, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.