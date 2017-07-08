Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Shia LaBeouf Was Arrested For Alleged Public Drunkenness In Georgia

The actor was charged with drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction on Saturday.

Posted on
Lissandra Villa
Lissandra Villa
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia early Saturday morning on charges of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction, officials said.

The actor, known for his roles in Transformers and Disturbia, was arrested in Savannah for acting “disorderly” after he asked a bystander and an officer that he approached for a cigarette around 4 a.m. local time , a police statement said.

“When LaBeouf wasn’t given a cigarette, he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” the statement said. “He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer.”

LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel when the officer first attempted to arrest him, police said. He was ultimately arrested in the hotel’s lobby, where his “disorderly behavior” allegedly continued.

He was released on a $7,000 bond, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

BuzzFeed News reached out to LaBeouf’s publicist for comment.

LaBeouf, 31, has recently been known for his performance art and made headlines for his art exhibits in protest of President Donald Trump’s administration.

His “He Will Not Divide Us” project kicked off on Trump’s inauguration day and was designed to be livestreamed throughout his presidency, but it has struggled with alt-right trolls.

LaBeouf began his career as a child actor and was known for his role in Disney’s Even Stevens.

Lissandra Villa is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Lissandra Villa at lissandra.villahuerta@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews