Poland's President Tweeted About Fake News And It Made Trump Very Happy

Handshake/fake news.

Posted on
Lissandra Villa
Lissandra Villa
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Donald Trump apparently now has an international ally in fighting the type of "fake news" he rails against. It all started on Thursday, when Trump visited Poland.

Trump was in Warsaw ahead of the G20 summit in Germany, where he and First Lady Melania Trump met with the president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda.
Janek Skarzynski / AFP / Getty Images

Here's another pic of the four of them.

Because handshakes are a v important part of this story.
Janek Skarzynski / AFP / Getty Images

Anyway, so video started spreading of Agata walking past Trump's extended hand to shake Melania's hand instead.

NOT ALL SHEROES WEAR CAPES... let's hear it for the first lady of Poland
Liza Sabater 🇵🇷👸🏾 @blogdiva

Reply Retweet Favorite

It made it look like Agata awkwardly snubbed the American president by not shaking his hand.

NOT ALL SHEROES WEAR CAPES... let's hear it for the first lady of Poland
Liza Sabater 🇵🇷👸🏾 @blogdiva

Reply Retweet Favorite

But the truth was that extended video showed Agata did return to Trump after she shook Melania's hand.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In a Thursday tweet, Duda called out what he said was "FAKE NEWS" (a term Trump loves to use in his own tweets).

Contrary to some surprising reports my wife did shake hands with Mrs. and Mr. Trump @POTUS after a great visit. Let's FIGHT FAKE NEWS.
Andrzej Duda @AndrzejDuda

Reply Retweet Favorite

The tweet pleased many Trump fans, some of who said they planned to visit Poland on vacation.

Twitter: @trump1supporter
Twitter: @DrCraigMalkin

But Trump detractors urged the Polish leader not to embrace the term "fake news."

Twitter: @DrCraigMalkin

On Saturday, Trump quoted Duda's tweet, adding “We will fight the #FakeNews with you!”

We will fight the #FakeNews with you! https://t.co/zOMiXTeLJq
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people loved the tweet.

Twitter: @alexe42261051
Twitter: @Dumny_Polak

But others found the fact that two leaders were fighting the press a little concerning.

Twitter: @ZoeKissane17
Twitter: @SharpeSusanne

In short:

Twitter: @selizabethdaly

Lissandra Villa is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Lissandra Villa at lissandra.villahuerta@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

