People In DC Are Watching The Comey Hearing At Bars Like It's The Goddamn Super Bowl

DC is such a weird place to live, you guys.

Former FBI Director James Comey, who accused President Donald Trump of encouraging him to drop at least one aspect of the Russia investigation, is finally testifying in Congress. So obviously, DC residents are hanging out at bars to watch it together.

Hundreds gathered at Shaw's Tavern in Washington to watch the Comey hearing, which opened early to play it aloud and offer "Comey Covfefe specials." The line was down the block before the hearing started at 10am.

But I swear I'm here for work. Hello from Shaw's Tavern, where they are opening shop early so people can watch hear… https://t.co/6LwQ2pJKib

The bar offered drink and breakfast specials themed around the hearing, but sadly didn't start serving alcohol until 11am, an hour into the hearing.

These are the specials for today.

Here's the Covfefe coffee I got covfefe in a to-go cup. It was very cinnamony

And an FBI sandwich. I'm told these are the FBI sandwiches. Watch out for that Top Secret sauce.

A lot of people at Shaw's Tavern, both in line and outside, tried to get some work done while they waited for the hearing to pick up. Many people brought laptops to the event, hoping to work remotely. It is, after all, a Thursday morning.

A woman trying to get work done at the bar told BuzzFeed News she came because she was interested in watching the "political theater" unfolding.



Still not over this line. One woman told me she brought her laptop to multitask while here.

"I feel like it's a dark time in this country and the world and I feel like this is D.C.'s way of coming together and watching democracy work. It's a historic moment," said Samantha Feinstein, who lives in DC. (She noted that her last name is pronounced differently than Sen. Dianne Feinstein's, who is grilling Comey this morning).

Feinstein sat at a table where she didn't know everyone. "I think it's important that we share these experiences together."

"I feel like this is D.C.'s way of coming together and watching democracy work," the woman pictured closest here te… https://t.co/kdbF1unVMB

An hour and a half into the hearing, people were still lined up outside, waiting to get in. Approximately 150 were in the building, not counting those seated outside and waiting in line. A woman who has worked at Shaw's Tavern for a few years told BuzzFeed News she'd only seen the bar that full a few times.

View from in here. Some of the reaction I've heard to Comey include "whoas" and scattered clapping.

