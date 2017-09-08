People Are Catching The Last Flights Leaving Miami Before Hurricane Irma Hits

Yanina Fernandez, left, and her sister Liz, wait for an available flight to Argentina after their flight was cancelled at Miami International Airport on Thursday.

MIAMI — Florida residents and tourists rushed to Miami International Airport on Friday to catch the final departing flights as Hurricane Irma — a powerful, already-fatal storm with a width is larger than the entire Florida peninsula — bears down on the state.

Two airport employees told BuzzFeed News the airport would close Friday afternoon.



Several people vacationing in the area told BuzzFeed News they abruptly changed their plans as forecasts show the storm — which is expected to slam into the Florida Keys and south Florida around 8 a.m. Sunday with winds greater than 110 mph — potentially making a direct hit on Miami.

"I had to board up six properties before I could leave," said Richard Robinson, a Key West property owner. He added when he arrived at the airport there were only about 20 parking spots left for his car, and that it ended up staying on the ground level.



Airport officials have warned that, "The garages are at capacity, if you are flying, please use alternate means of transportation to arrive at MIA."

"We continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Irma. Before coming to the airport, please confirm that your flight is still operating. Many flights have been canceled," officials warned on the airport's website.



People seemed to heed that advice as operations at the airport appeared to be running calmly on Friday. Airlines began making modifications and cancellations to flights earlier this week while travelers fear price spikes. The arrival and departures wall was loaded with cancellations.



"We're expecting a lot of damage, but we did everything we could do," said Kathy Robinson, who was evacuating Key West with Richard. They pair said people should always evacuate. "It's a huge hurricane, and I don't think you can be that prepared, no matter what you do."

One woman, who wouldn't give BuzzFeed News her name, said she was vacationing from Honduras but cut her stay short.