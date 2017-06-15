Members Of Congress Get Ready To Play Ball After Shooting, Saying, “We Need To Play"

Democrats and Republicans will face off in the annual Congressional Baseball Game Thursday night, a day after a gunman opened fire at a practice for the GOP team and left several people injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise.



The game will now benefit the US Capitol Police Memorial Fund after two officers injured protecting members of Congress Wednesday, in addition to other charities. Organizers said Thursday that they had already raised over $1 million for charity and sold more than 20,000 tickets.

Organizers decided to go on with the game on Wednesday, hours after the shooting. Lawmakers, including many of those who were at the practice, praised the decision.

“We need to play. This is a game that’s been going on for over a hundred years. It goes to charity, and we need to play this baseball game. And so I’m excited that we decided to do that,” Texas Rep. Roger Williams, who sustained what he described as “an ankle/leg injury” while diving for cover during the shooting, told reporters Wednesday afternoon. One of William’s staffers, Zack Barth, was shot in the leg Wednesday, but was released from the hospital later that day.

“They win if we give in. America doesn’t give out, America doesn’t give in… if we don’t play this baseball game and we go home, then they win,” Williams said.

Since the shooting, members of Congress have struck a bipartisan tone and gone out of their way to show solidarity. Those actions have ranged from public gestures, like Speaker Paul Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s message of unity in back-to-back speeches on House the floor on Wednesday and the latter’s offer to pray for President Trump, to more under-the-radar acts of kindness, like Rep. Joe Crowley’s office delivering Potbelly’s sandwiches to staffers in Scalise’s office on the day of the shooting.

Notably, Trump will be absent from the game. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said “there is not enough time to follow Secret Service protocols” to ensure Trump’s safety, but the president visited Scalise in the hospital on Wednesday.

Members of Congress have made a point of showing support for Scalise, who remains in the hospital Thursday night. His office has said that he is in “critical” condition, following the shooting.

“We’re going to go to the game today, we’re going to play our hardest to win, each team will. And throughout the whole game we will all be Team Scalise. And that camaraderie, I think, will be very positive as we go forward,” Pelosi said at a press conference on Thursday.

Rep. Cedric Richmond, the Democrats’ star player, said he planned to stop by the hospital to check on Scalise before heading to the stadium. “I don’t think anything’s gotten worse, which is good news,” Richmond told reporters Thursday afternoon, saying he had gotten updates from Scalise’s staff.

Richmond compared Scalise to a “little Chihuahua” because he is “very persistent and strong,” adding that he would miss the Republican’s banter at the game.

The tradition of the congressional baseball game goes back to 1909 and is used as an opportunity to support philanthropic causes and promote bipartisan camaraderie. This year, proceeds will go to The Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation. The Capitol Police Memorial Fund was added as a beneficiary after the shooting.

“I’m hoping, since it’s a charity, we’ll have more people than we would have had,” Williams said, adding that normally approximately 25,000 people attend. The stadium has 41,546 seats. Republicans won the game last year, ending a seven-year winning streak for Democrats.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EST. Richmond said he expects he’ll be the opening pitcher for Democrats Thursday night.