 go to content

Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Three US Marines Are Missing After An Aircraft "Mishap" Off The Coast Of Australia

The incident occurred in a military training area off the state of Queensland.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Lissandra Villa
Lissandra Villa
BuzzFeed News Reporter
An MV-22B Osprey Aircraft on the deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard off Sydney in June.
Jason Reed / AFP / Getty Images

An MV-22B Osprey Aircraft on the deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard off Sydney in June.

The US Marine Corps is conducting an active search and rescue operation for three service members missing after an aircraft "mishap" occurred off the east coast of Australia on Saturday.

Twenty three other Marines have been rescued after the incident which occurred around 4 p.m. local time, according to officials.

A statement released by the Marine Corps said an MV-22 Osprey was conducting "regularly scheduled operations" when it entered the water.

"The aircraft involved in the mishap had launched from the USS Bonhomme Richard and was conducting regularly scheduled operations when the aircraft entered the water," the statement said. "The ship's small boats and aircraft immediately responded in the search and rescue efforts."

"The circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation," the statement said.

A White House official said President Donald Trump was briefed by John F. Kelly, the White House chief of staff, on the situation.

Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said the incident occurred off the coast of Queensland's Shoalwater Bay, which is home to a military training area.

Shoalwater Bay, Queensland.
Google

Shoalwater Bay, Queensland.

Payne said no Australian military personnel were on board the aircraft.

"The United States are leading the search and recovery effort," she said. "I have briefed Prime Minister Turnbull and spoken with [US Defense] Secretary [James] Mattis this evening to offer Australia's support in anyway that can be of assistance."

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported the aircraft had been in Queensland as part of a joint US and Australian training exercise that ended July 25.

Some 1,250 Marines touched down in Australia in April on a six-month deployment to conduct training exercises with local troops and visiting Chinese forces.

Thirteen US aircraft were sent to Australia as part of the deployment, including the tilt-rotor Ospreys, Reuters reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Lissandra Villa is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Lissandra Villa at lissandra.villahuerta@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App