Three US Marines Are Missing After An Aircraft "Mishap" Off The Coast Of Australia

An MV-22B Osprey Aircraft on the deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard off Sydney in June.

The US Marine Corps is conducting an active search and rescue operation for three service members missing after an aircraft "mishap" occurred off the east coast of Australia on Saturday.

Twenty three other Marines have been rescued after the incident which occurred around 4 p.m. local time, according to officials.

A statement released by the Marine Corps said an MV-22 Osprey was conducting "regularly scheduled operations" when it entered the water.

"The aircraft involved in the mishap had launched from the USS Bonhomme Richard and was conducting regularly scheduled operations when the aircraft entered the water," the statement said. "The ship's small boats and aircraft immediately responded in the search and rescue efforts."

"The circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation," the statement said.

A White House official said President Donald Trump was briefed by John F. Kelly, the White House chief of staff, on the situation.

Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said the incident occurred off the coast of Queensland's Shoalwater Bay, which is home to a military training area.