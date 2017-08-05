Three US Marines Are Missing After An Aircraft "Mishap" Off The Coast Of Australia

The US Marine Corps is conducting an active search and rescue operation for three service members missing after an aircraft "mishap" occurred off the east coast of Australia on Saturday.
Twenty three other Marines have been rescued after the incident which occurred around 4 p.m. local time, according to officials.
A statement released by the Marine Corps said an MV-22 Osprey was conducting "regularly scheduled operations" when it entered the water.
"The aircraft involved in the mishap had launched from the USS Bonhomme Richard and was conducting regularly scheduled operations when the aircraft entered the water," the statement said. "The ship's small boats and aircraft immediately responded in the search and rescue efforts."
"The circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation," the statement said.
A White House official said President Donald Trump was briefed by John F. Kelly, the White House chief of staff, on the situation.
Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said the incident occurred off the coast of Queensland's Shoalwater Bay, which is home to a military training area.
Payne said no Australian military personnel were on board the aircraft.
"The United States are leading the search and recovery effort," she said. "I have briefed Prime Minister Turnbull and spoken with [US Defense] Secretary [James] Mattis this evening to offer Australia's support in anyway that can be of assistance."
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported the aircraft had been in Queensland as part of a joint US and Australian training exercise that ended July 25.
Some 1,250 Marines touched down in Australia in April on a six-month deployment to conduct training exercises with local troops and visiting Chinese forces.
Thirteen US aircraft were sent to Australia as part of the deployment, including the tilt-rotor Ospreys, Reuters reported.
