Google Maps Lets You Review Some Members Of Congress And Boy Do People Have Opinions

Everyone knows you can use Google maps to find directions.
And you can use it to review restaurants.
But did you know you can also review members of Congress?
ADVERTISEMENT
Yes, just like restaurants and hair salons, Google Maps allows people to review congressional offices. And review them they did.
Some users commented strictly on the services the office provided — like this person, who thought Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby's staff was "very professional."
Or this person, who said New York Sen. Chuck Schumer's office has given them a "courteous and prompt response" when they've reached out.
This person even complimented a staffer in Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt's office by name.
But others reviewed the senators themselves. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine's comments showed how extreme people's opinions of senators could differ.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's two reviews evened out to an average of three stars.
Some people wished they could leave zero stars for some senators. "Wish I could give no stars," one person said of Ohio Sen. Rob Portman.
Others said they were leaving a review because they couldn't get through to their representatives via more traditional routes.
Some wrote about interactions with members in real life, like this reviewer, who says he saw Sen. John Barrasso "being a bully."
One commenter used the review feature to urge Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker to "please" run for reelection.
ADVERTISEMENT
Another thanked Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake (who announced last month that he won't seek reelection) for his service.
In general, members of Congress with high name recognition had more feedback, like House Speaker Paul Ryan.
And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Another person called McConnell one of his "oldest and dearest friends."
Other comments were just completely random. Here's one from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's page: "God bless USA."
Not all of members of Congress show up on Google Maps though.
FWIW, the White House had 10,868 reviews as of Friday.
So now that you're aware of this, we trust you good people of the internet will be responsible and not abuse this feature.
A Google spokesperson told BuzzFeed News in an email that "Google removes reviews that violate our policy." Users can flag comments they believe violate the company's policy, which includes rules against "spam" and "off-topic reviews."
Lissandra Villa is a politics reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Lissandra Villa at lissandra.villahuerta@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.