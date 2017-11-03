 back to top
Google Maps Lets You Review Some Members Of Congress And Boy Do People Have Opinions

"This guy is stupid!!!"

Originally posted on
Updated on
Lissandra Villa
Lissandra Villa
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Washington, DC
Reporting From
Washington, DC

Everyone knows you can use Google maps to find directions.

Dado Ruvic / Reuters

And you can use it to review restaurants.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

But did you know you can also review members of Congress?

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Yes, just like restaurants and hair salons, Google Maps allows people to review congressional offices. And review them they did.

Google/screenshot

Some users commented strictly on the services the office provided — like this person, who thought Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby's staff was "very professional."

Google/screenshot

Or this person, who said New York Sen. Chuck Schumer's office has given them a "courteous and prompt response" when they've reached out.

Google/screenshot

This person even complimented a staffer in Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt's office by name.

Google/screenshot

But others reviewed the senators themselves. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine's comments showed how extreme people's opinions of senators could differ.

The claim that Hillary Clinton sold 20% of the US's uranium supply to Russia has been debunked by numerous outlets.
Google/screenshot

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's two reviews evened out to an average of three stars.

Google/screenshot

Some people wished they could leave zero stars for some senators. "Wish I could give no stars," one person said of Ohio Sen. Rob Portman.

Google/screenshot

Others said they were leaving a review because they couldn't get through to their representatives via more traditional routes.

Google/screenshot

Some wrote about interactions with members in real life, like this reviewer, who says he saw Sen. John Barrasso "being a bully."

Google/screenshot

One commenter used the review feature to urge Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker to "please" run for reelection.

Corker, a Republican, has already announced he will not.
Google/screenshot

Another thanked Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake (who announced last month that he won't seek reelection) for his service.

The comment was made in the same week the Republican announced that he's retiring in 2018.
Google/screenshot

In general, members of Congress with high name recognition had more feedback, like House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Google/screenshot

And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Google/screenshot

Another person called McConnell one of his "oldest and dearest friends."

Google/screenshot

Other comments were just completely random. Here's one from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's page: "God bless USA."

Google/screenshot

Not all of members of Congress show up on Google Maps though.

A Google spokesperson told BuzzFeed News in an email that in order for "business listings to appear on Google Maps or Search, users or business owners need to add the location." So the reason some lawmakers' offices do not appear on Google Maps is "likely because they simply haven't been added."

FWIW, the White House had 10,868 reviews as of Friday.

You can sift through those on your own.
Google/screenshot

So now that you're aware of this, we trust you good people of the internet will be responsible and not abuse this feature.

A Google spokesperson told BuzzFeed News in an email that "Google removes reviews that violate our policy." Users can flag comments they believe violate the company's policy, which includes rules against "spam" and "off-topic reviews."

Lissandra Villa is a politics reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Lissandra Villa at lissandra.villahuerta@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

